Rajpal Yadav gets emotional as he hugs his niece during her vidai ceremony, tries to console her. Watch
In a new viral clip from his niece’s wedding, Rajpal Yadav can be seen emotionally hugging her as she leaves her parental home.
Actor Rajpal Yadav, who was granted bail earlier this week in a cheque bounce case, travelled to Uttar Pradesh to attend his niece’s wedding. Since the festivities began, several clips from the event have gone viral, showing the actor enjoying himself at the celebrations. One video, in particular, captured him dancing his heart out, which has resonated strongly with his fans. Now, another clip from the wedding has surfaced, showing a more emotional side of the actor during the vidai (farewell) ceremony of his niece.
In the widely shared video, Rajpal is seen visibly emotional as he hugs his niece while saying goodbye. At the same time, he consoles her, boosting her morale as she leaves her parental home.
Earlier, another clip had captured Rajpal Yadav dancing exuberantly at his niece’s mehndi ceremony. Dressed in a beige kurta and lungi, he grooved to Salman Khan’s popular track “Teri Chunnariya Dil Le Gayi.” His wife, Radha Yadav, and other family members joined in the celebrations.
After his release from jail, Rajpal took to Instagram to thank his supporters for standing by him during the difficult period. In a conversation with PTI, he suggested that there should be “designated smoking areas inside jails, similar to facilities at railway stations and airports. My advocate Bhaskar Upadhyay will officially respond to all legal questions. I want to increase my earnings, not change my currency.”
During an interview with ETimes, the actor refrained from discussing the details of the cheque bounce case but spoke about his time in jail. “I was eating the same food that was made for everyone,” he said. Adding to that, he shared, “I have had at least 10 films a year. Why would anyone work with me if I was a fraud? I have faith that everyone is with me.”
