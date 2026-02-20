Rajpal Yadav gets emotional as he hugs his niece during her vidai ceremony, tries to console her. Watch

Actor Rajpal Yadav, who was granted bail earlier this week in a cheque bounce case, travelled to Uttar Pradesh to attend his niece’s wedding. Since the festivities began, several clips from the event have gone viral, showing the actor enjoying himself at the celebrations. One video, in particular, captured him dancing his heart out, which has resonated strongly with his fans. Now, another clip from the wedding has surfaced, showing a more emotional side of the actor during the vidai (farewell) ceremony of his niece.

In the widely shared video, Rajpal is seen visibly emotional as he hugs his niece while saying goodbye. At the same time, he consoles her, boosting her morale as she leaves her parental home.