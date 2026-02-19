Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘I don’t want sympathy’: Rajpal Yadav refuses to reveal financial support received from Sonu Sood, Salman Khan; says he did ’10 films a year’ despite fraud claims
In a recent interview, Rajpal Yadav defended himself, saying that if he were a fraud, he would not have continued getting work in the film industry over the past decade.
After securing interim bail in the decade-old Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case, Rajpal Yadav has been speaking to the media and sharing his side of the story. Recently, the actor opened up about the time he spent in jail and revealed that he ate the same food that was served to other inmates. He also defended himself, saying that if he were a fraud, he would not have continued getting work in the film industry over the past decade.
Speaking to E Times, Rajpal refrained from discussing details of the cheque bounce case, stating that the matter is currently sub judice. He admitted that he is being “careful” while interacting with the media, as even a slight misinterpretation of his words could lead to legal complications. “I don’t want even a single line to become a problem,” he said.
Rajpal further shared that he is taking life one day at a time and treating each day as a new beginning. Talking about spending over a week in jail, the actor said that he did everything the court expected him to do during that period. “I was eating the same food that was made for everyone,” he said. He also added that he will continue to comply with all court orders and only wants the High Court to hear his point of view. “If the Court finds that I’m wrong – send me back to jail, I will respect that,” he stated.
The Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case dates back nearly a decade. The complainant, Murali Projects Pvt Ltd, had funded Rajpal’s directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata by giving him Rs 5 crore. The amount reportedly increased to Rs 9 crore over the years after the actor was unable to repay it, as the film failed to perform at the box office.
During the interaction, Rajpal also addressed being labelled a “fraud” after the case came to light, despite continuing to receive steady work in the film industry. He pointed out that the industry’s support reflected the faith people had in him and their decision to stand by him. “I have had at least 10 films a year. Why would anyone work with me if I was a fraud?” Rajpal said. The actor added that the industry does not need to prove that it is with him, as it has already shown support over the years. “I have faith that everyone is with me,” he said. Rajpal, however, maintained that while he respects the help he has received, he does not want sympathy. He also refused to disclose the financial support he has received from Bollywood.
Earlier, while speaking to India TV, Rajpal had made a plea to the film industry to give him work. He had said, “Jinhone madad ki hai wo ek aur madad kar dein, character meri marzi ka and paisa unki marzi ka (Those who have supported me earlier, I request them to help me once again with the roles I wish to do — the money can be as per their discretion).”
