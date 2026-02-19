‘I don’t want sympathy’: Rajpal Yadav refuses to reveal financial support received from Sonu Sood, Salman Khan; says he did ’10 films a year’ despite fraud claims

After securing interim bail in the decade-old Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case, Rajpal Yadav has been speaking to the media and sharing his side of the story. Recently, the actor opened up about the time he spent in jail and revealed that he ate the same food that was served to other inmates. He also defended himself, saying that if he were a fraud, he would not have continued getting work in the film industry over the past decade.

Speaking to E Times, Rajpal refrained from discussing details of the cheque bounce case, stating that the matter is currently sub judice. He admitted that he is being “careful” while interacting with the media, as even a slight misinterpretation of his words could lead to legal complications. “I don’t want even a single line to become a problem,” he said.