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Rajpal Yadav ditches VIP treatment at Lalbaugcha Raja; waits patiently in queue, watch
Rajpal Yadav was seen standing in the regular queue at Lalbaugcha Raja, chanting ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ and greeting devotees with his trademark smile.
Rajpal Yadav is one of Bollywood’s most recognisable actors, but when it came to seeking blessings at the famous Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja, he chose to stand in the ‘aam janta’ like any other devotee. The actor was seen waiting in the long queue instead of opting for VIP treatment, patiently making his way towards the pandal with fellow devotees. Rajpal stood in the queue, chanted ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ and waved at people around him.
The actor’s simple gesture caught the attention of devotees, many of whom recognised him and tried to capture the moment on their phones. Rajpal, however, appeared completely at ease as he waited alongside the crowd for his turn to have darshan.
Rajpal Yadav joins devotees in chanting ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’
In the video from his visit, Rajpal can be seen standing in the queue and participating in the chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’. He also acknowledged people who waved at him, flashing his trademark smile and greeting them as he made his way through the crowded streets. What made his visit stand out was that the actor chose to experience the darshan alongside regular devotees. Rather than being seen in a separate VIP arrangement, Rajpal waited in the long queue like everyone else.
Take a look at the video here:
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Lalbaugcha Raja is among Mumbai’s most popular Ganpati pandals and attracts thousands of devotees every day during Ganesh Chaturthi. The 2026 celebrations have also seen a steady stream of Bollywood celebrities visiting the pandal to seek Bappa’s blessings.
Also Read: Govinda visits Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal Rani hours after wife Sunita’s solo visit. Watch
From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, Bollywood turns up for Bappa
Shah Rukh Khan recently visited Lalbaugcha Raja with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan. Salman Khan also visited Lalbaugcha Raja earlier during the festivities. His arrival drew a massive crowd, with fans and devotees gathering around his car. During the visit, Salman was also seen helping protect children who appeared to be caught in the rush around his vehicle.
Ranveer Singh was another celebrity who visited the iconic pandal. The actor was seen in a white kurta-pyjama as he sought Bappa’s blessings and greeted people outside the venue. Shilpa Shetty was also among the celebrities who visited the pandal during the ongoing celebrations.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra and Prithviraj Sukumaran have also been spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja this Ganesh Chaturthi. Taapsee Pannu, Mouni Roy, Parineeti Chopra, Maniesh Paul and Neil Nitin Mukesh are among the other names who have visited the pandal in recent days.
More recently, Sanjay Dutt visited with his wife Maanayata Dutt, while Esha Deol, Ananya Panday with father Chunky Panday, and Sunny Leone with husband Daniel Weber also sought Bappa’s blessings.
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