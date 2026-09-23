Rajpal Yadav ditches VIP treatment at Lalbaugcha Raja; waits patiently in queue, watch

Rajpal Yadav is one of Bollywood’s most recognisable actors, but when it came to seeking blessings at the famous Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja, he chose to stand in the ‘aam janta’ like any other devotee. The actor was seen waiting in the long queue instead of opting for VIP treatment, patiently making his way towards the pandal with fellow devotees. Rajpal stood in the queue, chanted ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ and waved at people around him.

The actor’s simple gesture caught the attention of devotees, many of whom recognised him and tried to capture the moment on their phones. Rajpal, however, appeared completely at ease as he waited alongside the crowd for his turn to have darshan.