‘Laugh at me or because of me’: Rajpal Yadav’s defiant first words and his unusual demand for Tihar Jail

Actor Rajpal Yadav on Wednesday thanked the film fraternity and audiences for their support following his release from jail and urged the prison authorities to introduce smoking rooms inside the premises.

Speaking to PTI Video at his ancestral village in Shahjahanpur district after his release from Tihar Jail in connection with a cheque-bounce case, Yadav said he received immense love from people. Yadav said there should be “designated smoking areas inside jails, similar to facilities at railway stations and airports”.

He also stressed that prisons should function as reform centres where inmates should be given structured opportunities to change, though the law remained supreme for those unwilling to reform, he added. “It is often difficult to judge from outside who is a hardened criminal and who made a one-time mistake,” he said.