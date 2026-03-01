Rajpal Yadav hits back at Priyadarshan’s ‘poor education’ remark following arrest in cheque bounce case: ‘Any judgements from them don’t hold value’

Actor Rajpal Yadav remained in the news throughout February. Last month, he surrendered at Tihar Jail in connection with a 2012 cheque-bounce case. He was later granted interim bail until March 18 to attend a family wedding. On Saturday, the actor held a press conference in Mumbai to address allegations of fraud against him. He also sat down for an interview with SCREEN, where he expressed gratitude for the industry’s support. However, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor reacted strongly to a remark made by Priyadarshan about him.

In an interview with MidDay, Priyadarshan had said, “I have known Rajpal for over 20 years. I saw him for the first time in Jungle [2000] and was surprised by his performance. My first film with him was Malamaal Weekly [2006], and after that, he has starred in most of my films. I told the producers [Jubilee Films] of my next to pay Rajpal more than what he charges because of his situation. We want to save him. The producers have agreed. Rajpal plays the villain in my movie. I knew about his problem. That’s why I kept signing Rajpal for every film. I pushed him in ad films too. The poor guy made a blunder because of his poor education. Rajpal is a good soul.”