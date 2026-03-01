Rajpal Yadav hits back at Priyadarshan’s ‘poor education’ remark following arrest in cheque bounce case: ‘Any judgements from them don’t hold value’

Actor Rajpal Yadav remained in the news throughout February. Last month, he surrendered at Tihar Jail in connection with a 2012 cheque-bounce case. He was later granted interim bail until March 18 to attend a family wedding. On Saturday, the actor held a press conference in Mumbai to address allegations of fraud against him. He also sat down for an interview with SCREEN, where he expressed gratitude for the industry’s support. However, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor reacted strongly to a remark made by Priyadarshan about him.
In an interview with MidDay, Priyadarshan had said, “I have known Rajpal for over 20 years. I saw him for the first time in Jungle [2000] and was surprised by his performance. My first film with him was Malamaal Weekly [2006], and after that, he has starred in most of my films. I told the producers [Jubilee Films] of my next to pay Rajpal more than what he charges because of his situation. We want to save him. The producers have agreed. Rajpal plays the villain in my movie. I knew about his problem. That’s why I kept signing Rajpal for every film. I pushed him in ad films too. The poor guy made a blunder because of his poor education. Rajpal is a good soul.”
Rajpal Yadav reacts to Priyadarshan’s ‘Poor education’ comment
Now, in an exclusive interview with SCREEN, Rajpal Yadav reacted to Priyadarshan’s comment and said, “This is completely wrong. Priyanji doesn’t know me. I am well educated guy, I have been working since the age of 11 to 55. Even the biggest of stalwarts land in trouble at some point, but that has nothing to do with their education. Had I been poorly educated, I wouldn’t have survived here for 25-30 years.”
“I respect three directors a lot, Mr. Ram Gopal Verma, David Dhawan, and Priyadarshan. I look up to them. I have done more than 50 films with just the three of them. Poor education doesn’t apply here because there is another intention. I am like Priyanji’s son. Whenever he asks, I would like to give an exam as an actor for a lifetime to him. But Priyanji or anyone from Bollywood doesn’t know the whole story, so any judgments from them don’t hold value,” the actor added.
Despite the ongoing legal issues, Rajpal Yadav has a packed slate of projects. Talking about his upcoming projects, Rajpal said, “I am doing my first film this year with Priyanji, Bhoot Bangla, then I have Welcome To The Jungle, where there are 27 actors, and then there is Haiwaan, where I played a small but amazing role. I have two web series and two other films, which I cannot talk about as of now.”
When asked about Sonu Sood’s comment about offering him work, Rajpal Yadav said, “Please get over the misconception that I need to keep asking for work. And there is no shame in asking for work. I live through my job, cinema is my passion, and I work in such a way that I get four times more work. I work even on vacations. Work doesn’t find me, it has lived with me for the last 11 years.”
