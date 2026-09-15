Rajpal Yadav cheque-bounce cases timeline: From Rs 5 cr loan to SC’s ‘last chance’

Actor Rajpal Yadav’s long-running legal battle in multiple cheque-bounce cases returned to the Supreme Court on Tuesday, with the court giving him a final opportunity of two weeks to present a concrete proposal to clear the outstanding amount owed to a private firm. The court also directed him to deposit Rs 2 crore with its registry.

The dispute dates back more than 15 years and stems from financial assistance Yadav received for his 2012 directorial venture, Ata Pata Laapata.

Here’s a timeline of how the case unfolded:

2010: Rs 5 crore taken for Ata Pata Laapata

The dispute began after M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd provided financial assistance of Rs 5 crore to Rajpal Yadav for the production of his film Ata Pata Laapata.