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Rajpal Yadav cheque-bounce cases timeline: From Rs 5 cr loan to SC’s ‘last chance’
Appearing for Rajpal Yadav, senior advocate P S Patwalia sought two weeks to come up with a concrete proposal to pay the outstanding amount and said he will be depositing Rs 2 crore to prove his bona fide.
Actor Rajpal Yadav’s long-running legal battle in multiple cheque-bounce cases returned to the Supreme Court on Tuesday, with the court giving him a final opportunity of two weeks to present a concrete proposal to clear the outstanding amount owed to a private firm. The court also directed him to deposit Rs 2 crore with its registry.
The dispute dates back more than 15 years and stems from financial assistance Yadav received for his 2012 directorial venture, Ata Pata Laapata.
Here’s a timeline of how the case unfolded:
2010: Rs 5 crore taken for Ata Pata Laapata
The dispute began after M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd provided financial assistance of Rs 5 crore to Rajpal Yadav for the production of his film Ata Pata Laapata.
2012: Agreement to repay around Rs 11 crore
According to the complainant, an agreement was reached between the parties in 2012 under which Yadav, his wife Radha Rajpal Yadav and their company agreed to repay around Rs 11 crore, including interest.
2013: Seven cheques allegedly dishonoured
The complainant alleged that Rajpal Yadav issued seven cheques of Rs 1.05 crore each in 2013 towards settling the dues. The cheques were subsequently dishonoured, leading to multiple cases against the actor, his wife and their company.
Also Read – ‘Hope he is not acting here’: Supreme Court breather for Rajpal Yadav in cheque bounce cases
April 2018: Rajpal Yadav convicted
A magisterial court convicted Yadav, his wife and their company in the cheque-bounce cases. The actor was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment.
2019: Sessions court upholds conviction
Rajpal Yadav and his wife challenged the verdict, but a sessions court upheld their conviction in 2019. They subsequently approached the Delhi High Court.
2024-2025: Settlement attempts and payment assurances
During proceedings before the Delhi High Court, attempts were made to resolve the dispute amicably. Yadav gave several undertakings regarding payment of the outstanding amount, but the High Court later noted that these commitments had repeatedly not been honoured.
February 2026: Rajpal Yadav surrenders, spends time in jail
After the High Court took a stern view of the repeated non-compliance with payment commitments, Rajpal Yadav surrendered and spent time in prison. His counsel later told the Supreme Court that the actor had spent around four-and-a-half months in jail.
July 10, 2026: Delhi High Court upholds conviction
The Delhi High Court upheld Yadav’s conviction in the cheque-bounce cases and sentenced him to three months’ imprisonment. It also refused to condone what it described as an “extraordinary” delay of 1,894 days — more than five years — in filing petitions challenging the conviction.
The court directed Yadav to pay more than Rs 1 crore to the complainant in each of the seven cases, while clarifying that around Rs 2 crore already paid by him would be adjusted. His sentence was kept in abeyance for two months to allow him to approach the Supreme Court.
The High Court also directed his wife, Radha Rajpal Yadav, to pay around Rs 5.5 lakh as fine to the complainant in each case.
September 8, 2026: Supreme Court grants conditional protection
The Supreme Court issued notice on Rajpal Yadav’s plea challenging the High Court decision. It granted him exemption from surrendering, subject to the deposit of Rs 5 crore with the Supreme Court registry.
Also Read – Rajpal Yadav claims he suffered Rs 250 crore loss in 13 years: ‘Nobody can buy me’
September 15, 2026: Supreme Court gives Yadav two more weeks
When the case came up again, the Supreme Court expressed displeasure over Yadav’s failure to comply with earlier orders. His counsel sought another two weeks to present a concrete proposal for clearing the outstanding dues and said the actor would deposit Rs 2 crore to demonstrate his bona fides.
The Supreme Court granted Yadav a final opportunity of two weeks and directed him to deposit Rs 2 crore with its registry. It also extended his exemption from surrendering until October 5 and posted the matter for further hearing on the same day.
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