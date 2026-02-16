Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case Hearing Live Updates: Court to hear actor’s bail plea today in Rs 9 cr case

Rajpal Yadav has sought interim bail to attend a family wedding.

Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing Live Updates: Actor Rajpal Yadav is currently lodged in Tihar Jail after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking additional time to repay dues in seven cheque-bounce cases. The actor is required to pay approximately Rs 9 crore.

While hearing Rajpal Yadav’s interim bail plea on February 12, the Delhi High Court directed the complainant to file a reply to the application and adjourned the matter to February 16 for further hearing. In his application, Yadav has sought temporary release to attend a family wedding.

Story continues below this ad Even as Rajpal Yadav awaits relief from the court, members of the Hindi film industry have expressed support for the actor. Speaking to SCREEN, Yadav’s manager Goldie said, “A lot of people have reached out to help Rajpal Yadav. Actors like Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn have extended their support. I was just on a call with David Dhawan—he too reached out. Ratan Jain, Varun Dhawan… many people are coming forward to help him this time, which Rajpal has deeply appreciated.” Also Read – Rajpal Yadav’s wife Radha reacts to rumours of actor’s release from prison; says film industry supportive: ‘Can’t reveal names, but…’ When asked whether Rajpal Yadav had sought help before surrendering at Tihar jail, Goldie chose not to comment, saying, “I would not like to comment on that.” He, however, added, “The good thing is that after his situation worsened, the industry has stood behind him like a rock—and that should be appreciated. Everyone has made commitments, but such transactions don’t happen overnight.” Live Updates Feb 16, 2026 09:20 AM IST Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case Latest Updates: When Sonu Sood extended support to Rajpal Sonu Sood shared via a post on X, "Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors, colleagues to stand together. A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he’s not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry." Feb 16, 2026 08:56 AM IST Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case Latest Updates: Video of Rajpal Yadav thanking Salman Khan is old! Fact check: A video circulating on social media, claiming that actor Rajpal Yadav thanked Salman Khan after his recent release, is misleading. The clip is not recent and actually dates back to 2018, when Rajpal Yadav reacted after Salman Khan was granted bail in the Black Buck poaching case. Many recent posts on social media confirmed that the video is being shared out of context, falsely linking it to current events. Feb 16, 2026 08:46 AM IST Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case Latest Updates: Priyadarshan supports Rajpal Yadav amid financial crisis Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan has come forward to support actor Rajpal Yadav during his ongoing financial difficulties. According to a report by Mid-Day, the director, who shares a long-standing professional bond with Rajpal, will ensure that the actor is paid more than his usual remuneration for an upcoming project. Priyadarshan acknowledged that Rajpal’s troubles stemmed from poor financial decisions but stressed that he is a talented and kind-hearted individual who deserves support. He will be convincing the film’s producers to offer Rajpal a higher fee, and with this the filmmaker hopes to ease some of the actor’s financial burden and help him get back on stable ground. READ MORE Feb 16, 2026 08:37 AM IST Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case Latest Updates: Rajpal Yadav’s wife Radha reacts to rumours of actor’s release from prison Rajpal Yadav's wife, Radha Yadav, has provided updates on the case and the actor’s current condition. Refuting rumours that he’s already been released from prison, Radha revealed that he remains in jail and will continue to do so till he is granted bail. READ MORE

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd