Businessman who filed case against Rajpal Yadav says he ‘cried’ before the actor, urging him to return his money
The businessman who filed a case against Rajpal Yadav has now spoken out about the dispute, claiming he once broke down before the actor while pleading for the return of his money.
Actor Rajpal Yadav was released from Delhi’s Tihar Jail on Tuesday after the Delhi High Court granted him interim bail in the Rs 9-crore cheque bounce case. The matter is scheduled for its next hearing on March 18. Meanwhile, the businessman who filed the complaint, and had reportedly loaned Rs 5 crore to Yadav for his 2012 directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata, has spoken out about the ongoing legal battle.
In a recent interview with News Pinch, businessman Madhav Gopal Agrawal of M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd claimed that in the early stages of the dispute, he visited Yadav’s residence and “cried in front of him like a child”, saying he had lent the money from funds he had himself borrowed. According to Agrawal, he pleaded with the actor to at least specify a date by which the amount would be repaid.
Agrawal also opened up about his first meeting with Yadav, and and the circumstances under which he extended a Rs 5 crore loan. He said he was introduced to the actor by MP Mithilesh Kumar Katheria. According to Agrawal, Yadav told him the film was nearly complete and without immediate financial backing, “everything would go to waste.”
Madhav Gopal Agrawal claimed a formal agreement was executed stating that repayment would not be contingent on the film’s performance, certification, or any unforeseen complications. Regardless of the outcome, Rajpal Yadav was obligated to return the full amount within the stipulated timeframe, and he allegedly provided a personal guarantee as well.
Emphasising that the transaction was a loan and not an investment in the film, Agrawal said he approached Yadav again when the repayment deadline passed. The actor reportedly cited a lack of funds, after which revised arrangements were made on three occasions and fresh cheques were issued.
Agrawal further stated that when Amitabh Bachchan launched the film’s music at a public event, he realised that, as per their agreement, the negatives and dues were to be handed over upon completion of the film. He then moved court seeking a stay on the film’s release. However, after Yadav allegedly expressed his inability to repay before the release, a settlement was reached and the stay was lifted. The film eventually underperformed at the box office.
By 2013, with the dispute still unresolved, Madhav Gopal Agrawal returned to court. Following legal intervention, a settlement amount of Rs 10.40 crore was agreed upon. Multiple cheques were subsequently issued by Rajpal Yadav toward repayment, but they were dishonoured, resulting in a cheque bounce case. Agrawal concluded by stating that his sole objective is to recover his money.
