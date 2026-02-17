Businessman who filed case against Rajpal Yadav says he ‘cried’ before the actor, urging him to return his money

Actor Rajpal Yadav was released from Delhi’s Tihar Jail on Tuesday after the Delhi High Court granted him interim bail in the Rs 9-crore cheque bounce case. The matter is scheduled for its next hearing on March 18. Meanwhile, the businessman who filed the complaint, and had reportedly loaned Rs 5 crore to Yadav for his 2012 directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata, has spoken out about the ongoing legal battle.

In a recent interview with News Pinch, businessman Madhav Gopal Agrawal of M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd claimed that in the early stages of the dispute, he visited Yadav’s residence and “cried in front of him like a child”, saying he had lent the money from funds he had himself borrowed. According to Agrawal, he pleaded with the actor to at least specify a date by which the amount would be repaid.