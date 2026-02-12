Before Rs 9 cr debt and jail, Rajpal Yadav lost ancestral property worth crores for failing to repay loan; spent 3 months in jail

As Rajpal Yadav faces his bail hearing today, look back at the Rs 11 crore bank default that cost him his family estate in Shahjahanpur. Get the latest from Tihar.

rajpal yadav in jailRajpal Yadav is currently serving time in Tihar Jail. (Photo: Express Archives)
  • Rajpal Yadav placed in same barrack that once housed Chota Rajan, Neeraj Bawana.
  • Rajpal Yadav not getting any VIP treatment at Tihar Jail, other prisoners not allowed to meet him.
  • Rajpal Yadav spent 3 months at Tihar Jail in 2018 in the same case.

Rajpal Yadav is currently serving time in Delhi’s Tihar Jail and while reports suggest that he might have his bail hearing today, the actor is currently imprisoned for defaulting on a Rs 9 crore loan. As per reports, Rajpal is not receiving any VIP treatment at the prison facility where he has been housed at Central Jail No 2.

Is Rajpal Yadav getting VIP treatment in Tihar Jail?

As per a report in News 18, he is staying at a barrack that once imprisoned Chota Rajan and Neeraj Bawana. The report states that he has a strict routine in jail and has not been given any kind of relaxation. Rajpal is allowed to get out of the barrack at 6 am every morning and after the morning routine, he is given tea and breakfast.

His day ends at 6 pm when he is given dinner, which often comprises of dal, subzi, roti and rice. Other inmates at Tihar Jail are excited to catch a glimpse of Rajpal as it is not everyday that a celebrity is in the prison but due to high security, no one is allowed to meet him.

ALSO READ | Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing Live Updates: Mika Singh pledges Rs 11 lakh to jailed actor ahead of bail hearing, Delhi HC to hear Rajpal’s plea soon

When Rajpal Yadav conducted workshops for prisoners at Tihar Jail

This, however, is not the first time that Rajpal is serving jail time for this case. In 2018, Rajpal served three-months sentence at Tihar Jail for defaulting on a loan amount of Rs 5 crore from Murali Projects Pvt Ltd. This is the same amount that he had taken to produce his film Ata Pata Laapata. At the time, Rajpal shared that he conducted workshops for his fellow inmates during his time in jail.

In an earlier chat with Siddharth Kannan, Rajpal shared that the prison authorities were very impressed by him during the three months he spent there. He said, “After three months, when I was leaving from there (jail), the jail superintendent and the staff gave me two certificates instead of one. He said, ‘This place is very historic and in my whole life I have not seen someone like you. We got inspired by you. We thought we would hear your complaints every day, but in these three months you have made the walls come alive.’”

In the same chat, Rajpal said that he conducted workshops in jail with due permissions and could notice a significant change in the prisoners. “I gathered all the prisoners, I took permission and conducted workshops. On the second day of the workshop, those who had no urge to even go for a walk or do anything in life were smiling. People who had no direction in life, started acting,” he said.

Aside from his three-months in 2018, Rajpal spent 4 days in Tihar Jail in 2013 after he submitted a false affidavit in his case with Murali Projects Pvt Ltd.

Rajpal Yadav’s loan with Central Bank of India

Previously, Rajpal Yadav had taken a loan of Rs 5 crore from Central Bank of India’s Bandra Kurla Complex branch, and failed to repay that loan as well. The amount increased to Rs 11 crore and the bank proceeded to seal the ancestral property in Shahjahanpur that he had mortgaged, as reported by PTI in 2024. According to locals, the bank officials sealed the building in “such a hurry” that they failed to even switch off electrical appliances inside the house.

‘Mere paas paise nahi hain’

As per News X, Rajpal made an emotional plea when he surrendered before Delhi High Court a few days ago. “Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta. Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own.” (Sir, what should I do? I don’t have the money. I see no other option. Sir, here we are all alone.)” he said.

Since his surrender, actors like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn have apparently offered monetary support to the actor.

