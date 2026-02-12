Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing Live Updates: Mika Singh pledges Rs 11 lakh to jailed actor ahead of bail hearing, Delhi HC to hear Rajpal’s plea soon

Delhi High Court will decide today whether Rajpal Yadav will be granted bail or not. (Photo: Instagram/Rajpal Yadav)

Delhi High Court Verdict on Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing Live Updates: Actor Rajpal Yadav has been having serious legal problems in recent times. He recently surrendered to the authorities because he wasn’t able to pay back a loan of Rs 5 crore, which later compounded to an amount of nearly Rs 9 crore. The actor revealed he didn’t have any money and decided to accept his punishment by law. Many from the industry have since then rallied behind the actor in order to help him pay his dues.

According to Rajpal’s manager, Goldie, the bail hearing will be held today in the Delhi High Court. He told SCREEN on February 11 that, “We have his bail hearing scheduled for tomorrow, and we are hopeful that he will be granted bail and released. The bail application has already been filed. We will be able to share more details after the hearing tomorrow.”

Story continues below this ad ALSO READ | Why Rajpal Yadav couldn’t repay his Rs 9 cr debt despite earning in crores, having a 30-year career Goldie talked about the kind of support that Rajpal has received from fellow industry members like Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and more. He didn’t want to comment on whether the actor asked for help before his surrender and said, “The good thing is that after his situation worsened, the industry has stood behind him like a rock—and that should be appreciated. Everyone has made commitments, but such transactions don’t happen overnight.” Many also wondered why Rajpal, an actor with 30 years of work under his belt, was not able to repay this loan. The actor borrowed the initial amount for his directorial debut, Ata Pata Lapata, and was not able to repay it after the movie’s disappointing performance at the box office. According to India.com, Rajpal earned around Rs 7-8 crore for his last five projects. Apart from the aforementioned actors, director David Dhawan and actors Sonu Sood and Varun Dhawan have also extended their support to the actor. Live Updates Feb 12, 2026 10:44 AM IST Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing: Why was actor unable to pay Rs 9 cr debt despite 30-year career in cinema Amid the Rajpal Yadav cheque-bounce case, many of his fans and industry insiders questioned the whole debt situation. They wondered how the actor wasn't able to pay back the loan despite getting paid Rs 7-8 crore for his last 5 projects. According to India.com, he received Rs 1 crore for Baby John, Kathal and Dream Girl. He is believed to have earned Rs 2 crore for Chandu Champion and Rs 2-3 crore for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Feb 12, 2026 10:25 AM IST Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing: Industry rallies behind veteran actor Actors like Salman Khan, Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan, and Ajay Devgn have all decided to help Rajpal Yadav with his legal troubles. His wife, Radha Yadav, reacted to receiving the help and told PTI that, "Everybody has stood by him. The industry has been supportive. A big thank you to everyone who is coming forward to help." Feb 12, 2026 10:11 AM IST Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing: Singer Mika Singh voices support Popular Punjabi and Hindi singer Mika Singh has come out in support of Rajpal Yadav by contributing Rs 11 lakh. He took to his Instagram and wrote, "I'm truly happy and proud after my post. It feels amazing to see everyone coming together this is the unity our industry is known for. But I have one humble request, please don't just post announcements. Let's make sure we actually contribute and make it happen. Many people are asking where to send the money. Let's organise this properly and transparently so everything goes directly to the right place. Support is not just about words it's about action. Let's stand united and do this the right way."

