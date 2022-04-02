Rajkummar Rao’s PAN card ‘misused’ to take out loan, actor says ‘fraud alert’

Actor Rajkummar Rao on Saturday said he has been a victim of a fraud where his PAN card was misused to take out a loan in his name. The 37-year-old actor claimed because of this fraud, his credit score was affected and asked the officials at Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (CIBIL) to look into the matter.

#FraudAlert My pan card has been misused and a small loan of Rs.2500 has been taken on my name. Due to which my cibil score has been affected. @CIBIL_Official please rectify the same and do take precautionary steps against this. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) April 2, 2022

The official Twitter account of CIBIL is yet to reply to the actor.

Rao will soon be seen in films such as Hit, Monica, O My Darling and Bheed, all expected to release this year.