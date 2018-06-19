Rajkummar Rao wraps up Fanne Khan, Anil Kapoor says ‘so glad we got to share madness together’

Fanne Khan will see Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan share the screen space. Fanne Khan will see Rajkummar Rao, Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan share the screen space.

National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao has wrapped up the shooting of Fanne Khan. The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “And it is a wrap on ‘Fanne Khan’ for me. Can’t wait to share our labour of love with you all on August 3. Trailer out soon. Thank you Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Atul Manjrekar and team for this beautiful journey.”

The film brings Rajkummar, Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan together for the first time on the silver screen. When Rajkummar tweeted about the wrap, Anil also commented that he is “glad that we got to share all the madness together.”

The 60-year-old actor wrote, “We have had some crazy times shooting for #FanneyKhan & I’m so glad that we got to share all the madness together! Thank you @RajkummarRao! Can’t wait for the next phase to begin!”

“Fanne Khan has shaped out quite well. I am very happy with the film. I had a great experience working with both Aishwarya and Anil Sir,” Rajkummar had said in an earlier interview.

Fanne Khan is the Hindi adaptation of Dutch film Everybody’s Famous. Produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and directed by Atul Manjrekar, the film also starring National Award winner Divya Dutta will hit the theatres on August 3, 2018.

Apart from Fanne Khan, Rajkummar will also share the screen space with Anil Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which also stars Sonam Kapoor.

