Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
182/8 (33.0)
Sri Lanka
vs
0/0(0.0)
Afghanistan
Full Scorecard Commentary
Rajkummar Rao warns film industry against impersonatorshttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/rajkummar-rao-warns-film-industry-against-impersonators-5765003/

Rajkummar Rao warns film industry against impersonators

Rajkummar Rao urged filmmakers to be aware and not to engage in monetary transactions without thorough research with con artistes who claim to represent him.

Rajkummar Rao warns film industry against impersonators
Rajkummar Rao released a statement on Twitter warning directors and producers of the crooks. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Rajkummar Rao on Tuesday requested the film fraternity to be wary of a gang of con artistes claiming to represent him.

The 34-year-old actor released a statement on Twitter warning directors and producers of the crooks.

“It has recently come to my notice that someone is claiming to represent me. They seem to be a team of con artists who not just claim to represent me but also have someone impersonating me to dupe producers and directors,” Rajkummar tweeted.

The actor set the record straight, saying he is represented by an agency and no independent entities.

Advertising

Rajkummar also urged the filmmakers to be aware and not to engage in monetary transactions without thorough research.

“Please do not trust any paperwork that says otherwise as it is most likely forged. I would urge you to do thorough research on who you are dealing with before you engage in any monetary transactions with anyone. Be safe, be aware,” he added.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Sadak 2: Jishu Sengupta, Akshay Anand and Priyanka Bose join the star cast
2 Dhanush to reunite with his Raanjhanaa director Aanand L Rai
3 I knew I wanted to be a part of Super 30: Vijay Varma