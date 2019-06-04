Rajkummar Rao warns film industry against impersonators

Actor Rajkummar Rao on Tuesday requested the film fraternity to be wary of a gang of con artistes claiming to represent him.

The 34-year-old actor released a statement on Twitter warning directors and producers of the crooks.

“It has recently come to my notice that someone is claiming to represent me. They seem to be a team of con artists who not just claim to represent me but also have someone impersonating me to dupe producers and directors,” Rajkummar tweeted.

The actor set the record straight, saying he is represented by an agency and no independent entities.

Rajkummar also urged the filmmakers to be aware and not to engage in monetary transactions without thorough research.

“Please do not trust any paperwork that says otherwise as it is most likely forged. I would urge you to do thorough research on who you are dealing with before you engage in any monetary transactions with anyone. Be safe, be aware,” he added.