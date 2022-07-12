Rajkummar Rao says he wanted to marry Patralekhaa after seeing her for the first time in an ad: ‘Meri toh ghanti baj gayi’

Actor Rajkummar Rao, who will soon be seen in HIT – The First Case, recently spoke about his relationship with his wife, actor Patralekhaa. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa tied the knot in 2021, but their love story first started in 2010. In a chat with Mashable India, Rao recalled that he and Patralekhaa first met each other on their way to Pune as they were traveling in the same car.

The Stree actor said that he was going to Pune to work on a student project for one of his juniors at FTII and Patralekhaa was going to appear in the same project. Back then, Love Sex Aur Dhokha, which was Rao’s debut film, had just released. “She told me later that she had just seen LSD and she hated me in that film, for all good reasons. She should hate me in that film. She thought that yeh ladka toh baap re baap, aisa na ho real life mein (I hope he is not like this in real life). The whole journey she avoided talking to me.”

Rajkummar Rao said that Patralekhaa took her sister along on the trip so she could avoid talking to him. But Rao wanted to be courteous so he started talking and that’s when he realised that Patralekhaa was the same woman who had appeared in an ad that he really loved. “I had first seen her in an ad for Tata Docomo. I genuinely had thought that she is such a sweet girl, I wish I could marry her. Upar vale ne sun lia (God was kind to me). When she told me she has done that ad, meri toh ghanti baj gayi ki yeh toh vahi ladki hai, yeh toh universe ka signal hai. Toh fir maine thoda sa ache se try kiya (I was so happy that she is the same girl. I thought this was a signal from the universe. So I started trying harder).”

Rao said that he spoke a lot about the movies that he had seen and that presumably impressed Patralekhaa enough. The two later shared screen space in Hansal Mehta’s film Citylights.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa had a dreamy wedding in Chandigarh in December 2021.