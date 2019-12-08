Rajkummar Rao’s Turram Khan now named Chhalaang

Chhalaang will hit the theatres countrywide on January 31, 2020 Chhalaang will hit the theatres countrywide on January 31, 2020

Rajkummar Rao’s next Turram Khan has got its title changed and is now called Chhalaang.

The film, which feature Nushrat Bharucha opposite Rao, will hit the theatres countrywide on January 31, 2020?.

Being directed by Hansal Mehta, the project marks fifth collaboration between the director and Rao after critically acclaimed films such as Shahid, Citylights, Aligarh and Omerta.

The social comedy is based in a small town in Uttar Pradesh and also features Mohammad Zeeshan Ayub and Saurabh Shukla.

Chhalaang is produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App