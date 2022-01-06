Rajkummar Rao to star in visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla’s biopic

A biopic based on the life of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla was announced on Thursday. Starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role, the movie will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films.

The movie will see Rajkummar bringing Srikanth’s personality to life on-screen as he battled poverty, and various adversities to achieve his lifelong dream.

Speaking about the film, Rajkummar Rao said it would be his honour to get a chance to tell such an inspiring story to millions of people. He said in a statement, “Srikanth Bolla is an inspiration. It’s indeed a privilege to play such an inspiring persona who has been through a lot of hardships and despite that has risen like a phoenix. I am really looking forward to playing Srikanth. I’m happy to collaborate with Bhushan sir yet again on this compelling project.”

Meanwhile, director Tushar Hiranandani said that he hoped the journey of Srikanth would touch everybody’s heart just like it did his.

Producer Bhushan Kumar added, “Having faced so many challenges since birth, yet not letting anything hamper his dreams – Srikanth Bolla’s journey is truly inspirational. And it’s indeed a privilege to be associated with a person like him. The personality of this character is such that only an actor of Rajkummar Rao’s caliber can justify it and we are happy to have such a fine actor on board. Tushar Hiranandani’s vision to showcase this captivating story is very peculiar. As we are thrilled to make this film, we are equally excited for audiences to witness this compelling story of Srikanth!”

The biopic will go on floors this July.