Rajkummar Rao to star in Hindi remake of Telugu thriller HIT

Rajkummar Rao said HIT is an engaging story, which is relevant in today’s environment. Rajkummar Rao said HIT is an engaging story, which is relevant in today’s environment.

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao will star in the Hindi remake of Telugu thriller HIT, the makers revealed on Wednesday. The Tollywood movie featured Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles.

The Hindi version will be helmed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, who had also directed the original movie. The film will be produced by Dil Raju and Kuldeep Rathore.

HIT’s plot focuses on a cop who is tracing a missing woman. Rajkummar Rao, who will be playing the cop, is excited about the project and said in a statement, “It’s an engaging story, relevant in today’s environment. As an actor, I am always on the lookout to play characters I haven’t explored, and HIT gives me a chance to do that. I am looking forward to take this journey with Sailesh and Dil Raju.”

Director Sailesh Kolanu, meanwhile, is excited to join hands with Rajkummar, who he considers a terrific actor. “The first case of HIT tells the story of a police officer who is constantly fighting a battle with his past and his present. So it’s a troubled character. I wanted to cast someone who can bring that darkness to the role and still make the audience root for him with a matured performance. I felt Raj can evoke that kind of response. I have been following Rajkummar’s work ever since I watched Shaitaan. He is a terrific actor and has managed to surprise us every time with his performances. I am really excited to be working with Rajkummar Rao and Dil Raju Sir on this project,” said Kolanu.

What is also interesting about the project is that it is being planned as a massive investigative franchise.

Dr Sailesh Kolanu shared that he intends to expand the HIT universe down south and in Bollywood as well. He said, “Yes, I see HIT has the potential to be a successful franchise in Bollywood too. I feel the premise of HIT is very global. Of course, I will be making very minor changes to suit the sensibilities of the audience all over India. The idea is to create a realistic world of crime and investigation and put a bunch of beautifully flawed and grey characters in that world. And then let multiple stories unfold within that world.”

The Hindi remake of HIT is scheduled to go on floors the next year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd