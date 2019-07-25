Rajkummar Rao, the confident outsider

That Rajkummar Rao is talented seems like old news. The actor had made his debut with the Ram Gopal Varma directorial Rann, wherein he had essayed the role of a news reader. He was then seen in a more well-defined role in Dibakar Banerjee’s Love, Sex Aur Dhokha. This was in 2010. Nine years on, Rajkummar has established himself as one of the leading men in Bollywood — no mean feat for an outsider.

What worked in Rajkummar’s favour was that he chose to create a niche for himself in an industry where everything runs on set norms. He took the risk of choosing stories over star cast and screen time, a choice that majority of Bollywood is still learning to take. Of course, before him, we have had talents like Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee, Irrfan Khan and Kay Kay Menon among others who had paved the path for a braver, different cinema. This necessarily didn’t mean that these movies were not able to cater to the needs of the audience at large. But a balance was being restored by the time Rajkummar started finding his own footing in the industry.

Rajkummar was not always at the centre of the camera, he started out as one of the ‘supporting cast member’ that helped push the narrative forward. A leading star or not, the actor has since the beginning of his career managed to grab considerable attention with his skills. In Aamir Khan starrer Talaash, Raj played a cop who only wanted to earnestly perform his duties. In Gangs of Wasseypur 2, he was Shamshad Alam — a smalltime Bihari goon.

In 2014, he played Vijay in Queen, a man who undergoes a transformation post his stay in a foreign city and completely disregards his lover. In 2016, he was the enthusiastic reporter of Aligarh who matched up to the versatile Manoj Bajpayee with considerable ease. Rajkummar’s willingness to experiment and play the field has been his biggest weapon in surviving as well as flourishing in show business.

In fact, even after years of experience, he was not scared to play the apparent second fiddle to Ayushmann Khurrana in the 2017 hit Bareilly ki Barfi. He shone as the sari seller Pritam Vidrohi who could be both meek and menacing.

Rajkummar Rao’s filmography proves that he is confident in his abilities to regale viewers, even if it means they will not see him on screen constantly. A trait he will hopefully continue to exhibit in future as well.