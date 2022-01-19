Rajkummar Rao teams up with Raj and DK for his next, Bhumi Pednekar calls it an ‘exciting collaboration’

Rajkummar Rao is on a film signing spree. The actor announced a new project on Wednesday. The untitled film will be directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. This is Rajkummar’s second collaboration with the filmmaker duo. Earlier they worked on 2018 hit Stree, which was written and produced by Raj & DK.

Announcing the project, the actor shared a picture with the directors. “Exciting beginnings. I’m so thrilled to start something very exciting with the most talented duo @rajanddk. Can’t wait for you guys to watch it. Stay tuned for more,” Rajkummar Rao captioned the photo. However, the actor refrained from sharing any sort of information about the project.

As soon as he shared the post, congratulatory comments poured in for the actor and the directors. Bhumi Pednekar expressed her excitement for Rajkummar. “What an exciting collaboration. Can’t wait,” she wrote. Aparshakti Khurana also posted a heart emoji in the comment section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Fans also dropped comments to express their happiness over the collaboration. “We are equally thrilled to see you again. Love yr work RK,” read a comment, while another fan was thrilled by the idea of Raj and DK working with the actor. Some fans also speculated about what the project could be. “Seems like Stree 2,” one person commented. Another fan mentioned that the project could also be The Family Man 3. The second season of The Family Man released in 2021. It went onto receive immense love and accolades from the critics as well as the audience.

Rajkummar Rao recently finished working on Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed. He is currently filming HIT: The First Case. He also has Badhaai Do and Monica, Oh My Darling in the pipeline. The actor will also be seen in Mr And Mrs Mahi, which will also star Janhvi Kapoor. The two were seen sharing the screen space in Roohi.