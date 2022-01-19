scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Rajkummar Rao teams up with Raj and DK for his next, Bhumi Pednekar calls it an ‘exciting collaboration’

Rajkummar Rao has signed a new project with directors Raj and DK, which left many of his fans speculating if it's the sequel to Stree.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 19, 2022 8:26:18 pm
rajkummar raoRajkummar Rao and Raj & DK are excited to team up for their project. (Photo: Rajkummar Rao/Instagram)

Rajkummar Rao is on a film signing spree. The actor announced a new project on Wednesday. The untitled film will be directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. This is Rajkummar’s second collaboration with the filmmaker duo. Earlier they worked on 2018 hit Stree, which was written and produced by Raj & DK.

Announcing the project, the actor shared a picture with the directors. “Exciting beginnings. I’m so thrilled to start something very exciting with the most talented duo @rajanddk. Can’t wait for you guys to watch it. Stay tuned for more,” Rajkummar Rao captioned the photo. However, the actor refrained from sharing any sort of information about the project.

ALSO READ |Rajkummar Rao to star in visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla’s biopic

As soon as he shared the post, congratulatory comments poured in for the actor and the directors. Bhumi Pednekar expressed her excitement for Rajkummar. “What an exciting collaboration. Can’t wait,” she wrote. Aparshakti Khurana also posted a heart emoji in the comment section.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Fans also dropped comments to express their happiness over the collaboration. “We are equally thrilled to see you again. Love yr work RK,” read a comment, while another fan was thrilled by the idea of Raj and DK working with the actor. Some fans also speculated about what the project could be. “Seems like Stree 2,” one person commented. Another fan mentioned that the project could also be The Family Man 3. The second season of The Family Man released in 2021. It went onto receive immense love and accolades from the critics as well as the audience.

Rajkummar Rao recently finished working on Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed. He is currently filming HIT: The First Case. He also has Badhaai Do and Monica, Oh My Darling in the pipeline. The actor will also be seen in Mr And Mrs Mahi, which will also star Janhvi Kapoor. The two were seen sharing the screen space in Roohi.

