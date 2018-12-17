Rajkummar Rao teams up with Stree makers for yet another horror comedy

Starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role, Stree, produced by Maddock Films, was one of the sleeper hits of 2018. Now, the actor is reuniting with Stree makers for yet another horror comedy.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle on Monday and confirmed the news. He also shared details about Rajkummar’s role in the film.

According to Taran, Rajkummar Rao will be playing a small-time goon who has a supernatural encounter. The film will start rolling in 2019.

The tweet read, “IT’S OFFICIAL… After the humongous success of #Stree, producer Dinesh Vijan and actor Rajkummar Rao team up for a horror-comedy yet again… Not titled yet… Costars Varun Sharma… #Fukrey director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba is the creative director… Starts early 2020.”

“More on producer Dinesh Vijan and actor Rajkummar Rao project… Rajkummar Rao plays a small-time goon whose plans go haywire when he has supernatural encounters… Filming starts early 2019… Jan 2020 release,” he mentioned in another tweet.

Dinesh Vijan production Stree scooped several awards at the recently held Star Screen Awards 2018. While Rajkummar Rao won Best Popular Actor (Male) award, the film won Best Film Award.

Stree director Amar Kaushik won Most Promising Debut Director award. The film also starred Pankaj Tripathi, who won the Best Actor Supporting (Male) award.

Before the untitled horror comedy, Rajkummar will be seen in Maddock Films production Made In China, also starring Mouni Roy. The actor also has Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Mental Hai Kya in his kitty.