Stree actor Rajkummar Rao: We shot in many haunted places

Rajkummar Rao is all set to entertain the audience yet again with upcoming horror comedy titled Stree. The film is all set to hit the screens on August 31. The actor, along with Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee, promoted the film in New Delhi where the cast spoke to indianexpress.com about Stree, the events it is based on and eerie experiences on the sets.

Q. Why Stree?

Rajkummar Rao: Stree is a horror comedy in which a bridal ghost who is back in town to take revenge from men. She is the one giving a lot of pain to the men. We have reversed the role, which is such an amazing feeling. But she is also a very obedient ghost. If you tell her ‘Oh Stree, Kal aana’, she won’t enter your home. Very disciplined.

Q. You play the character of Vicky who is a tailor. How was the experience?

Rajkummar Rao: I did not even know there are so many options for girls to wear. Playing a tailor gave me quite some knowledge about girl’s clothing.

Q, The tag says ‘Mard Ko Dard Hoga’. Was there a situation during the shoot when you all got scared?

Rajkummar Rao: We shot in many real haunted places. Especially in Bhopal, there is this place called Taj Mahal fort. Locals told us that it is quite haunted and known to have some negative energies. They had told us to be aware. We were shooting in the night. Our director (Amar Kaushik) is a method director. He said if this is haunted, we will shoot here. He wanted everything to be real. We were given notes that had instructions like do not wear perfumes, girls should not keep their hair open, do not go out all alone etc. We were shooting at 2:30 or 3 in the night once. One of our light boys was sitting 20-30 feet high and suddenly he fell from there. The moment he fell, he started screaming that someone pushed him. He was hurt and hospitalised for three-four days. It can make everyone scared.

Q. The trailer also says that the film is inspired by true events. Is it?

Aparshakti: The film is actually inspired by true events. There have been such incidents. This used to happen in South India where our writers Raj and DK come from. They have seen that people would actually write such things outside their house or on their walls. But the only difference is that the movie is Chanderi based.

Abhishek Banerjee: In fact, it did happen some years back in New Delhi. People used to say to keep onions on the entrance. So the folklores have always been part of our lives.

Rajkummar Rao: I think it exists everywhere. Not only in India but every part of the world, there is such folklore.

Stree releases on August 31.

