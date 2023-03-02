scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Rajkummar Rao starrer Sri gets release date

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Sri stars Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar in lead roles.

monica o my darling, rajkummar raoRajkummar Rao's Sri announces its release date. (Photo: Rajkummar Rao/Instagram)
Sri, a biopic on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla, is set to be released in the country on September 15. T-Series Films and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, the banners behind the film, made the announcement on Thursday.

“T-Series Films & Chalk N Cheese Films gear up to inspire you with the moving story of Indian visionary Srikanth Bolla with ‘SRI’ directed by Tushar Hiranandani Starring Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar the film will have a nationwide release on 15th September 2023,” the makers said in a press note.

Sri is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and penned by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 16:39 IST
Several steps taken to address emerging challenges, create global brand for Indian tea: Comm Min

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
