Rajkummar Rao: I just don’t think about stardom

Rajkummar Rao, along with other cast members and crew, celebrated the success of their film Stree on Tuesday.

Talking about the film’s success at the bash, Rajkummar said, “It is just a great feeling that the audience loved the film so much and made it reach the Rs 100-150 crore mark at the box office. I don’t really think about the box office. I want my films to do well, but I never have a number in my mind. But I knew that we have made a good film. I am very proud of the film. However, none of us expected the film to do so well at the box office, and it is still running everywhere. It is definitely one of the most profitable films of the year.”

Has this film’s success at the box office given Rao the validation that he is now one of those bankable Bollywood actors? To this, the actor said, “Validation is a very heavy word. I was just shooting in Ahmedabad for Made In China, and everybody who met me there told me that they watched Stree not once, but twice or thrice. It is a great feeling that people have received this film so well, and that we made it with such sincerity.”

2017 was certainly Rajkummar’s year and looks like 2018 will be another good year for the actor. He said, “I hope all the years become my years in this sense. I hope every year is great for Indian cinema and we continue making good films.”

Rajkummar Rao’s career is on the up and up with every film. But for him “it doesn’t really matter.” He says, “I have never thought of it this way. I just don’t think about stardom. I just like working. I love my job and that’s what I do. I can’t work under pressure. All these things can add pressure. But for me it is my job, and I love it. I strive to do it in the best way possible.”

About Stree’s sequel, the actor said, “Just wait for a couple of more months for more details on this. We are definitely looking at Stree 2. We should start shooting early next year.”

