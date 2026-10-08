Rajkummar Rao on Dada poster backlash: ‘Team learnt its lesson, shouldn’t have rushed it’

Rajkummar Rao, who is playing the role of cricketer Sourav Ganguly in the upcoming biopic Dada has opened up about the severe backlash they got on the first poster of the film. The poster, which was released in July, was criticised by fans as they said that it looked AI-generated. Rajkummar acknowledged the backlash in a recent interview and said that the team responsible for making it has learnt its lesson.

Dada is being directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, and in a recent chat with Mashable India, Rajkummar said that they indeed got a lot of criticism for the first look. “The ones who made it, they learnt the lesson that they shouldn’t have rushed it. Take your time, there’s no hurry. I think the team learnt their lesson. But they also learnt another thing with this, that Dada has a crazy fan following,” he said.

In the same chat, he also discussed the increasing usage of AI in movies and said that it must only be used as a tool, and must not replace human effort as lakhs of livelihoods might get affected because of AI integration in the industry. “Technology has pros and cons. AI will come, you can’t stop it but we should use it as a supporting tool. You can’t be totally dependent on it. And I don’t want that to happen because lakhs of livelihoods can get affected by it. You can’t recreate everything sitting in a room. You can’t replace it with human emotion. I don’t know if AI can replicate that so quickly. Because the AI work that we see, you know that it is AI. It’s not fun. You know it is fake. You can’t be making everything from AI,” he said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

ALSO READ | Nana Patekar’s wife financially supported him; son died at the age of 2: ‘I never cried’

Rajkummar has been working on the biopic of Sourav Ganguly for quite some time now and the actor shared that they spent a lot of time in Kolkata for the shoot of the film. They also shot bits of the film inside Ganguly’s home.

‘Shot at Sourav Ganguly’s house’

“I have met him many times. We shot at his house as well. We also shot at Eden Gardens. We were in Kolkata for a while. I spent a lot of time with him, spoke a lot to him,” he said and added that Ganguly gave him many details about his life that he wasn’t willing to share on camera. “It was very important to know what was happening behind the scenes as well. He was very open about sharing his life with us. He is a legend. He made the Indian team. The team that is renowned today, he laid the foundation for that,” he said.

Without revealing much about the film’s content, Rajkummar hinted that the film will cover the bad patches of Ganguly’s life as well. “He saw many ups and downs in his career so how he fought those battles, came out of those battles,” he said.

Dada is scheduled to release in May 2027.