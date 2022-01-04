Patralekhaa jumps with joy as Rajkummar Rao takes over the stage to perform ‘Maeri.’ Watch

Rajkummar Rao has often proved his mettle as an actor, but did you know he can sing too? On Tuesday, he left his fans in awe as he shared a glimpse of his wedding reception. The actor shared a video in which he took over the stage to sing one of his favourite songs, “Maeri.” In the video, Rajkummar is sharing the stage with his Stree co-star Abhishek Banerjee and a couple of his other friends. He is seen singing his heart out as Patralekhaa enjoys his performance thoroughly.

“@patralekhaa हमारी शादी की ये सुहानी शाम। कहते हैं गाना आए या ना आए गाना चाहिए specially जब वो एक impromptu singing session बन जाए।Thank you @tusharjoshiii you super talented boy, for letting us sing one of our favourite hindi songs. (A glimpse of our wedding. It’s said one should sing even when they don’t know, especially when it is an impromptu singing session),” he wrote as the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

As soon as Rajkummar shared the video, his Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a compliment for the actor. “Khoobsoorat,” he wrote in the comment section. The actor received heap of praises from his fans too for his soulful performance.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who dated each other for over a decade, tied the knot on November 15. The two got married in a traditional ceremony with only their family members and close friends in attendance. The Citylights actors had a destination wedding in New Chandigarh’s The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort.

On the work front, Rajkummar is currently shooting for his upcoming film HIT The First Case. The film is the Hindi remake of a Telugu film with the same title. The original starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles. While the Telugu film was produced by Telugu actor Nani in association with Prashanti Tipirmeni, the Hindi film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.

He also has wrapped up Bheed, a Anubhav Sinha directorial. “And it’s a Wrap #BHEED. Can’t express in words how amazing I felt working with you my dearest @anubhavsinhaa sir. You’re a gem of a person and a genius filmmaker. इस “भीड़” में एक बहुत अच्छे दोस्त मिल गए मुझे। I love you sir,” he wrote along with a picture. The actor is also looking forward to Badhaai Do, which is set to release on Republic Day weekend 2022.