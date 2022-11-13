scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Rajkummar Rao says if he ever becomes a father, he would like his daughter to be like Shehnaaz Gill: ‘Sweet, sundar, simple’

Rajkummar Rao appeared on Shehnaaz Gill's new talk show, Desi Vibes. The actor was recently seen in the movie Monica O My Darling.

shehnaaz gill. rajkummar raoShehnaaz Gill and Rajkummar Rao on Desi Vibes. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

The first celebrity guest on Shehnaaz Gill’s new chat show Desi Vibes was actor Rajkummar Rao. In addition to having fun with Shehnaaz, the actor, who was promoting his recent movie Monica O My Darling, also spoke in Punjabi and provided an update on his plans to start a family.

Shehnaaz said that Rajkummar and his wife Patralekhaa were looking lovely while they were walking at the airport. Then, in light of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy and consequent baby, she asked him about his intentions of becoming a father anytime soon. Shehnaaz said, “Toh aap kab baby kar rahe ho?” (So when will you have a baby?).

 

Rajkummar laughed and said, “Mai kab baby kar raha hoon? Yeh toh mere ghar wale bhi nahi puchte.” (When will I have a kid? My folks also don’t ask me this). He added, “To be honest, I have not thought about it. I just feel like I am still a small kid.” Shehnaaz then said, “Acha theek hai jab mann kare tab kar lena.” Rajkummar then added, “If I have a baby girl, I want her to be like you. Sweet, simple, sundar, and talented.”

 

Earlier, Shehnaaz took to Instagram and announced her new show. She wrote, “Dreams do come true….. and today was one such moment when what I manifested came true. I always wanted to work with the very talented actor Rajkumar Rao & today I shot with him as my guest on my first ever chat show – Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. I am on the moon literally! Thank you so much for honouring my request @rajkummar_rao, you know you are the best! :)”

Monica O My Darling also stars Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. The film is currently streaming on Netflix. 

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 03:04:04 pm
