Rajkummar Rao says he doesn’t believe in prosthetics, addresses fans’ concerns about hair loss: ‘My film Nikam demanded me to change physically’

Actor Rajkummar Rao recently made headlines over noticeable changes in his appearance, particularly his hairstyle, after a video from an event went viral on social media.

Several videos and photos of Rajkummar from the Bolti Khidkiyaan Short Film Festival in Mumbai surfaced online, fuelling rumours about a thinning hairline. Dressed in a plain black shirt paired with jeans and glasses, the actor drew mixed reactions from social media users; some expressed concern, while others speculated that the look was for a potential portrayal of former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly.

Addressing the speculation, Rajkummar Rao has now clarified that the transformation is not due to hair loss but is part of his preparation for his upcoming film Nikam.