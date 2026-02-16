Rajkummar Rao says he doesn’t believe in prosthetics, addresses fans’ concerns about hair loss: ‘My film Nikam demanded me to change physically’

In his latest social media post, Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao reacted to fans' concerns about his hair loss.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 16, 2026 06:32 PM IST
Rajkummar Rao reacted to fans' concerns about his hair lossRajkummar Rao reacted to fans' concerns about his hair loss
Make us preferred source on Google

Actor Rajkummar Rao recently made headlines over noticeable changes in his appearance, particularly his hairstyle, after a video from an event went viral on social media.

Several videos and photos of Rajkummar from the Bolti Khidkiyaan Short Film Festival in Mumbai surfaced online, fuelling rumours about a thinning hairline. Dressed in a plain black shirt paired with jeans and glasses, the actor drew mixed reactions from social media users; some expressed concern, while others speculated that the look was for a potential portrayal of former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly.

Addressing the speculation, Rajkummar Rao has now clarified that the transformation is not due to hair loss but is part of his preparation for his upcoming film Nikam.

ALSO READ | She won a National Award at four, starred with Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Mohanlal — then her life took an unexpected turn

On Monday, Rajkummar took to Instagram to share a collage featuring public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, the two real-life figures he is currently preparing to portray on screen. He wrote in the caption, “My being is through my Art. Just finished shooting for my next Biopic #NIKAM and yes, it has demanded me to change physically which I love doing. I’m not a believer in prosthetic as long as I can achieve the look through my hardwork which I’ve achieved in Nikam be it gaining weight or looking old (to play a certain age)or to make my hair thin which my hair stylist was very much against but everyone told me to not go half bald for BOSE also and to gain that much weight or to Not stop eating and lose so much weight for TRAPPED or to not behave like a visually impaired person even when cameras weren’t rolling during SRIKANTH.”

The actor continued, “For Nikam I had to gain around 9-10 kgs and I was eating 2 pizzas and lot of sweets and my fav Aloo Parathas, Biryani and to not use anything glam to look like the part. Hopefully when you will see the film which will be releasing soon you will be able to see all that hardwork in the film. And now it’s the transition phase and time to lose these extra kgs and get ready to slip into Ganguly mode. Our very own Dada. Will always work the hardest to engage you, entertain you through my work. Much Love.”

For the unversed, the Nikam biopic is based on the life of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, who has handled several high-profile cases in Maharashtra over the decades and takes pride in securing “over 30 death penalties and 600 life sentences.” He is best known for prosecuting 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab. Produced by Maddock Films and directed by Avinash Arun, the biopic is expected to release this year.

Story continues below this ad

On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao is also prepping for the Sourav Ganguly biopic, helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane. In the film, the actor will be seen playing the legendary cricketer.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's wedding invitation surfaces online: Marriage on February 26; reception slated for March 4
Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding invitation
Exclusive | Shah Rukh Khan says his kids are 'my biggest critics': 'My family is my North Star who keep me grounded'
Shah Rukh Khan with his family -- Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan, and Gauri Khan -- at the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.
Randhir joked about asking Kareena-Karisma to adopt him after leaving them
kareena karisma babita randhir Kapoor
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Live
Live: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates India AI Impact Expo, to address summit shortly
Nicobar Mega Project
NGT clears Rs 80,000-crore project, takes note of its ‘strategic importance’
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding invitation
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's wedding invitation surfaces online: Marriage on February 26; reception slated for March 4
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
AUS vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Group B fixture happening in Pallekele.
Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
The muscular and mental twitches to attack had to be leashed by Suryakumar Yadav when he took on Usman Tariq in Colombo. (JioHotstar screengrab/AP Photo)
How Suryakumar Yadav solved the Usman Tariq puzzle
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
How Hrithik Roshan reduced his eye power
'My number went down by half': Hrithik Roshan reveals how he successfully reduced his eye power; expert says 'needs to be understood in the right clinical context'
India has a massive, tech-savvy population, and the country is opening up to companies such as Google and OpenAI, which already see the South Asian powerhouse as a lucrative market.(Image: Reuters)
Pichai, Altman among tech CEOs attending the world’s largest AI summit in India
Must Read
Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
AUS vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Group B fixture happening in Pallekele.
How Suryakumar Yadav solved the Usman Tariq puzzle
The muscular and mental twitches to attack had to be leashed by Suryakumar Yadav when he took on Usman Tariq in Colombo. (JioHotstar screengrab/AP Photo)
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
Pichai, Altman among tech CEOs attending the world’s largest AI summit in India
India has a massive, tech-savvy population, and the country is opening up to companies such as Google and OpenAI, which already see the South Asian powerhouse as a lucrative market.(Image: Reuters)
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Live
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
'My number went down by half': Hrithik Roshan reveals how he successfully reduced his eye power; expert says 'needs to be understood in the right clinical context'
How Hrithik Roshan reduced his eye power
Advertisement
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement