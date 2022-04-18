scorecardresearch
Monday, April 18, 2022
Rajkummar Rao-Sanya Malhotra starrer HIT The First Case wraps production

HIT - The First Case is described as a "gripping tale of a cop, who is on the trail of a missing girl". The film marks the first collaboration of Sanya Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao

Mumbai
April 18, 2022 3:53:02 pm
HIT The First CaseTeam of HIT - The First Case wraps the shooting of the project. (Photo: PR Handout)

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer HIT- The First Case has finished filming, the makers announced on Monday. The Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu hit of the same name, HIT – The First Case is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.

The official Twitter account of T-Series posted pictures of the cast and crew post the wrap.

“Bhushan Kumar and Dil Raju’s HIT – The First Case, starring @RajkummarRao and @sanyamalhotra07 calls it a wrap, see you in cinemas soon,” the tweet read.

The Hindi remake of the thriller is directed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, who also helmed the original film.

HIT – The First Case is described as a “gripping tale of a cop, who is on the trail of a missing girl”. The film marks the first collaboration of Malhotra and Rao, who had featured in Anurag Basu’s crime anthology Ludo in different segments.

