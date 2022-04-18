Rajkummar Rao-Sanya Malhotra starrer HIT The First Case wraps production

April 18, 2022 3:53:02 pm
Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer HIT- The First Case has finished filming, the makers announced on Monday. The Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu hit of the same name, HIT – The First Case is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.
The official Twitter account of T-Series posted pictures of the cast and crew post the wrap.
“Bhushan Kumar and Dil Raju’s HIT – The First Case, starring @RajkummarRao and @sanyamalhotra07 calls it a wrap, see you in cinemas soon,” the tweet read.
The Hindi remake of the thriller is directed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, who also helmed the original film.
HIT – The First Case is described as a “gripping tale of a cop, who is on the trail of a missing girl”. The film marks the first collaboration of Malhotra and Rao, who had featured in Anurag Basu’s crime anthology Ludo in different segments.
