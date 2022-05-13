scorecardresearch
Friday, May 13, 2022
Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra-starrer HIT- The First Case gets a new release date

HIT- The First Case film is a remake of the 2020 Telugu hit of the same name and is directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who had also helmed the original.

PTI | Mumbai
May 13, 2022 4:02:44 pm
T-Series has produced the Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer HIT-The First Case.

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra‘s upcoming suspense thriller HIT – The First Case will release in theatres countrywide on July 15, the makers announced on Friday.

HIT, which stands for Homicide Intervention Team, tells the story of a cop (Rao) who is on the trail of a missing woman.

The film is a remake of the 2020 Telugu hit of the same name and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who had also helmed the original.

Also Read |Sanya Malhotra opens up on her last break-up, calls it ‘heart-wrenching’

Bhushan Kumar’s production banner T-Series shared the news of the film’s release date on Twitter.

“Hitting the theatres with HIT – The First Case, with a new release date 15th July 2022,” the banner tweeted.

The film was earlier scheduled to release on May 20.

HIT – The First Case is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.

Rao’s forthcoming movies include the Netflix Original Monica, O My Darling and Anubhav Sinha’s social drama Bheed.

Malhotra, meanwhile, will be seen in south filmmaker Atlee’s movie with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, filmmaker Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, co-starring Vicky Kaushal, and Netflix movie Kathal.

