Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra’s HIT – The First Case to release on this date

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer HIT – The First Case is set to release theatrically on May 20 next year.

The mystery thriller is the remake of the 2020 Telugu hit of the same.

HIT, which stands for Homicide Intervention Team – tells the story of a cop (Rao) who is on the trail of a missing woman.

Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series is backing the film and the banner shared the release date on its official Twitter handle.

“Get set for Bhushan Kumar & Dil Raju’s HIT The First Case, starring @RajkummarRao & @sanyamalhotra07 the mystery thriller to release on 20th May 2022,” the tweet read.

The film is directed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, who had also helmed the original.

HIT – The First Case is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore.

Besides this film, Rao’s forthcoming movies include Badhaai Do, Monica O My Darling and Anubhav Sinha’s social drama Bheed.

Malhotra will be seen in Red Chillies Entertainment’s crime-thriller Love Hostel and in south filmmaker Atlee’s movie with Shah Rukh Khan.