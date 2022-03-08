Rajkummar Rao remembers his mother on 6th death anniversary, pens emotional post: ‘You will always be my Hero’

Rajkummar Rao had a emotional beginning to his Tuesday. The actor remembered his mother on her death anniversary. He dropped a photo that features him, dressed as a groom, kissing a photo of his mother at his wedding. Sharing the photo, Rajkummar called his mother his “hero” and spoke about how he will always try to make her proud.

“It’s been 6 years Maa, since you left us but I know you are always there with me. I’ll always keep you in my heart and I know you’re always there to guide me, protect me, love me and bless me. I’m a very proud son and I’ll always try and make you a proud Mother. You will always be my Hero. I love you Maa,” the caption of the post read.

As soon as he posted the photo, Janhvi Kapoor, Aahana Kumra, Mallika Dua and others posted heart emoji in the comment section.

Rajkummar married Patralekhaa in November, 2021. “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa,” he wrote.

On the work front, he is basking in the success of Badhaai Do, which released at the theatres earlier this year.

Looking back at his decade-long career, he said his journey in Bollywood has been surreal and rewarding but not without its share of challenges. In an interview with PTI, the National Award-winning actor said, “The initial two years when I was looking for work, it was extremely tough. There were days when there was no money to buy food. But my mother gave me that confidence and she had this unshakable trust in me. I would call back home and they would send me money so that I could have food on my table.”

“I never thought of giving up, of going back and doing something else. I never came with a plan-B. This is what I wanted to do ever since I was a kid. Things started moving post ‘LSD’ and since then the journey has been good. When I look back, it feels surreal. I never expected this to happen, to do all these wonderful films and roles. I didn’t come to this city chasing fame or money. I am in films because I really love it,” he added.

At present, he is shooting for his next, titled HIIT, a Hindi remake of a Telugu film.