Rajkummar Rao recalls meeting Irrfan Khan during his last days in London, ‘He had become very sufiyana’

Actor Irrfan Khan’s death in April 2020 left the film industry in mourning. The actor, who was battling neuroendocrine tumour, however, didn’t let the fear of death win over him even in his last days. Confirming this, actor Rajkummar Rao recalls how he met the Life of Pi actor in London while he was getting treated there.

Calling his death “the biggest loss to the industry”, Rajkummar said Irrfan impacted his life in a big way. He was a part of the Netflix’s roundtable. Recalling his meeting with Irrfan in London, Rajkummar said, “I met him a lot of times when he was there but I met him during his last days in London. We met for lunch — me, Anoop Singh, Irrfan sir, Sutapa ma’am.”

Rajkummar added, “I think those 2-3 hours I would always cherish because that guy who knew what was coming and still the way he was portraying himself and he was still so curious about things, about life and he wanted to travel and he became very sufi-type, very sufiyana. And of course, I don’t think there would be another Irrfan Khan ever in this country. The biggest loss in the industry.”

He said another actor who has inspired him is Shah Rukh Khan. Rajkummar said, “I have never met anyone like him (Shah Rukh Khan). The way that he treats you, we all know him, though. I think the greatest guy. We all love him.”

Rajkummar was recently seen in Monica O My Darling and recently began the shooting of his film Sri. The film, which also stars Alaya F, is a biopic on visually-impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.