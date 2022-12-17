scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Rajkummar Rao recalls meeting Irrfan Khan during his last days in London, ‘He had become very sufiyana’

Actor Rajkummar Rao recalled meeting late actor Irrfan Khan in London and how his curiosity and Sufiyana temprament inspired him.

Rajkummar RaoRajkummar Rao remembers Irrfan Khan. (Photo: Instagram/Rajkummarrao/irrfan)

Actor Irrfan Khan’s death in April 2020 left the film industry in mourning. The actor, who was battling neuroendocrine tumour, however, didn’t let the fear of death win over him even in his last days. Confirming this, actor Rajkummar Rao recalls how he met the Life of Pi actor in London while he was getting treated there.

Calling his death “the biggest loss to the industry”, Rajkummar said Irrfan impacted his life in a big way. He was a part of the Netflix’s roundtable. Recalling his meeting with Irrfan in London, Rajkummar said, “I met him a lot of times when he was there but I met him during his last days in London. We met for lunch — me, Anoop Singh, Irrfan sir, Sutapa ma’am.”

Also Read |Kartik Aaryan explains the role of intimacy co-ordinators, Diljit Dosanjh looks confused: ‘Aisa bhi hota hai?’

Rajkummar added, “I think those 2-3 hours I would always cherish because that guy who knew what was coming and still the way he was portraying himself and he was still so curious about things, about life and he wanted to travel and he became very sufi-type, very sufiyana. And of course, I don’t think there would be another Irrfan Khan ever in this country. The biggest loss in the industry.”

He said another actor who has inspired him is Shah Rukh Khan. Rajkummar said, “I have never met anyone like him (Shah Rukh Khan). The way that he treats you, we all know him, though. I think the greatest guy. We all love him.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...Premium
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : Acid attacks, Bangladesh...
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...Premium
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?Premium
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...Premium
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...

Rajkummar was recently seen in Monica O My Darling and recently began the shooting of his film Sri. The film, which also stars Alaya F, is a biopic on visually-impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-12-2022 at 05:09:11 pm
Next Story

Trust us to be guardians of liberties of our citizens: CJI Chandrachud

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

5 things Malaika Arora revealed: She proposed to Arbaaz Khan, bodyshaming
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close