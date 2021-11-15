Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa wedding: From wedding invite, guest list and the exclusive venue with villas costing between Rs 2-6 lakh

November 15, 2021 10:52:46 am
Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding will take place in Chandigarh on Monday, as per reports. The couple had an intimate white-themed engagement ceremony on Saturday, which will be followed by the nuptials that are expected to take place today, (Monday, November 15). The wedding invite has surfaced online and has confirmed the date and venue of their wedding.
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding card
A fanpage posted a photo of the wedding invite on Twitter, and it appears to be from the bride’s side. It reads, ” ‘Rao family and Paul family invite you for the wedding of Patralekhaa (Daughter of Ajit Paul and Papri Paul) with Rajkummar (Son of Kamlesh Yadav and Satyaprakash Yadav) Monday 15th Nov ‘21 Oberoi Sukhvilas Chandigarh’.
Everyone is invited in this beautiful wedding ceremony 🥺❤️(virtually😹) of #RajkummarRao #Patralekhaa pic.twitter.com/rXGnNhRWbn
— Rajkumar Rao(Rini) (@Rajkummar_vibes) November 14, 2021
The wedding invite has chandeliers, lotuses and a monument similar to the venue hotel printed on it.
Venue
The wedding will take place at Oberoi Sukhvilas, Chandigarh. A luxury resort situated at the foothills of the Himalayas, it is sprawled across 8,000 acres. Located in the Siswan Forest Range, its villas come with private pools and a specially curated menu. While the cheapest accommodation on the property is the Premier Room at Rs 37,500 per night, the Royal Forest Tent with Private Pool costs about Rs 75,000 while Luxury Villa with Private Pool will set you back by Rs 2 lakh. The premiere Kohinoor Villa costs Rs 6 lakh per night.
Guest list
The wedding is expected to be an intimate one, with only close friends and family. Bollywood celebrities Farah Khan, Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem who were present for the engagement, are expected to be there at the wedding as well.
On Sunday morning, Farah Khan also posted a video from the venue as she is driven around in a golf cart. Mudassar Aziz, Amar Kaushik, Aditi Rao Hydari and others are expected to also attend the wedding.
What’s happened till now
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding festivities kicked off on Saturday at Chandigarh’s exclusive resort. The bride and groom-to-be dressed in all-white for the celebration as they were surrounded by their friends and family. While Patralekhaa was dressed in a white and silver gown with a long train, Rajkummar was dressed in a white ensemble.
In a video, Rajkummar is seen going down on one knee for Patralekhaa. She also joined him there as the two exchanged rings. The two then danced together as the guests cheered for them.
The couple have been dating for over seven years. In 2019, in a post for Humans for Bombay, Patralekhaa opened up about her love story. She shared that when Rajkummar saw her in an ad for the first time, he thought that he would marry her one day.
Patralekhaa shared, “He’d often go out of his way for me. Once, he was running late to see me, so he stopped the cab near the airport and ran all the way to Juhu! Not only that, but when we were earning very little, he surprised me with my favorite bag, which was ridiculously expensive! Years later, when we were in London, someone stole it! I remember calling him, sobbing, while he tried to calm me down. For me, the bag was all about the memories – he had bought it for me when he didn’t have much. That meant so much to me! Later, at our hotel, the exact same bag was waiting for me. These little things make me realise how lucky I am to have him.”
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa were seen together in the 2014 film City Lights.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-