Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa wedding: From wedding invite, guest list and the exclusive venue with villas costing between Rs 2-6 lakh

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding will take place in Chandigarh on Monday, as per reports. The couple had an intimate white-themed engagement ceremony on Saturday, which will be followed by the nuptials that are expected to take place today, (Monday, November 15). The wedding invite has surfaced online and has confirmed the date and venue of their wedding.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding card

A fanpage posted a photo of the wedding invite on Twitter, and it appears to be from the bride’s side. It reads, ” ‘Rao family and Paul family invite you for the wedding of Patralekhaa (Daughter of Ajit Paul and Papri Paul) with Rajkummar (Son of Kamlesh Yadav and Satyaprakash Yadav) Monday 15th Nov ‘21 Oberoi Sukhvilas Chandigarh’.

The wedding invite has chandeliers, lotuses and a monument similar to the venue hotel printed on it.

Venue

The wedding will take place at Oberoi Sukhvilas, Chandigarh. A luxury resort situated at the foothills of the Himalayas, it is sprawled across 8,000 acres. Located in the Siswan Forest Range, its villas come with private pools and a specially curated menu. While the cheapest accommodation on the property is the Premier Room at Rs 37,500 per night, the Royal Forest Tent with Private Pool costs about Rs 75,000 while Luxury Villa with Private Pool will set you back by Rs 2 lakh. The premiere Kohinoor Villa costs Rs 6 lakh per night.

Guest list

The wedding is expected to be an intimate one, with only close friends and family. Bollywood celebrities Farah Khan, Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem who were present for the engagement, are expected to be there at the wedding as well.

Groom Rajkummar Rao posing with his friends. (Photo: Varun Singhaniaa/Instagram) Groom Rajkummar Rao posing with his friends. (Photo: Varun Singhaniaa/Instagram)

Farah Khan at the wedding celebrations (Photo: Fifoozofficial) Farah Khan at the wedding celebrations (Photo: Fifoozofficial)

On Sunday morning, Farah Khan also posted a video from the venue as she is driven around in a golf cart. Mudassar Aziz, Amar Kaushik, Aditi Rao Hydari and others are expected to also attend the wedding.

What’s happened till now

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding festivities kicked off on Saturday at Chandigarh’s exclusive resort. The bride and groom-to-be dressed in all-white for the celebration as they were surrounded by their friends and family. While Patralekhaa was dressed in a white and silver gown with a long train, Rajkummar was dressed in a white ensemble.