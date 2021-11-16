Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa’s wedding, all the photos and videos: What Farah Khan, Ekta Kapoor wrote about newlyweds

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who dated each other for over a decade, got married on Monday. “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond,” Rajkummar Rao wrote along with a set of beautiful pictures.

Patralekhaa too shared a post, which read, “I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate…My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever…” Ever since the two shared the pictures, their fans and friends have been going gaga over the newlyweds.

Both Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao chose to wear Sabysachi. The designer shared a heartwarming information about Patralekha’s veil. The actor chose to inscribe a vow she has made to Rajkummar. Revealing about the same, the designer wrote, “Classic and beautiful with personalised details to make it her own, the bride @patralekhaa wears a red tulle embroidered buti sari paired with an embroidered veil, that is inscribed with a Bengali verse penned by Sabyasachi for the couple to mark their special day. আমার পরান ভরা ভালোবাসা আমি তোমায় সমর্পণ করিলাম। (I pledge all my love to you)”

Patralekhaa looked stunning as a Sabyasachi bride. (Photo: Sabyasachi/Instagram) Patralekhaa looked stunning as a Sabyasachi bride. (Photo: Sabyasachi/Instagram)

Here’s a perfect picture of Patralekhaa. (Photo: Sabyasachi/Instagram) Here’s a perfect picture of Patralekhaa. (Photo: Sabyasachi/Instagram)

A candid picture of Patralekhaa. (Photo: Sabyasachi/Instagram) A candid picture of Patralekhaa. (Photo: Sabyasachi/Instagram)

Farah Khan was one of the guests at Rajkummar Rao’s wedding. (Photo: Farah Khan/Instagram) Farah Khan was one of the guests at Rajkummar Rao’s wedding. (Photo: Farah Khan/Instagram)

Groom Rajkummar Rao posing with his friends. (Photo: Varun Singhaniaa/Instagram) Groom Rajkummar Rao posing with his friends. (Photo: Varun Singhaniaa/Instagram)

Farah Khan at the wedding celebrations (Photo: Fifoozofficial) Farah Khan at the wedding celebrations (Photo: Fifoozofficial)

He further shared details of Rajkummar’s attire. “The groom @rajkummar_rao wears an embroidered raw silk ivory jacket with gold plated Bengal tiger buttons paired with a Bangalore silk kurta and churidar. He completes his look with handcrafted Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery in strands of cultured Japanese pearls,” he concluded.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa‘s wedding was also attended by a couple of their friends from the industry. Farah Khan on Tuesday morning shared a happy picture of herself with the newlyweds. “You don’t marry the person you can live with.. you marry the person you Can’t live without.. @rajkummar_rao & @patralekhaa .. urs was the most beautiful and emotional wedding n I know the marriage will be the same.. lov u Raju&Goldy,” she wrote as she tagged them “golden couple.”

Farah Khan had a great time with Huma Qureshi at Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s wedding. (Photo: Farah Khan/Instagram) Farah Khan had a great time with Huma Qureshi at Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s wedding. (Photo: Farah Khan/Instagram)

Ekta Kapoor, who could not make it to the wedding, expressed how Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa “make me believe in love.”

“I cannot tell u both how happy I am! I rarely see love like u both have ! When raj talks about parra it makes me believe that love n happiness n caring is not transient! Best wishes u both,” she wrote in her post.

Rajkummar and Patralekha got married in an intimate wedding ceremony with only close friends and family members in attendance. The two also hosted a white-party ahead of tying the knot where they were seen dancing together on Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” after they made each other wear the wedding ring. A picture of the couple from their wedding reception is going viral on social media platforms in which the newlywed struck a pose together for a picture. The photo also featured politician Manohar Lal Khatter. In the picture, Rajkummar looked perfect in a tuxedo while Patralekha oozed elegance in a golden plain saree, which she paired up with heavy neckpiece.

On the work front, Rajkummar’s Badhaai Do, which stars him opposite Bhumi Pednekar, is set for February 2022 release.