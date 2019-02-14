Rajkummar Rao: Every day is a Valentine’s Day

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have never shied away from expressing their love for each other. The two have been together for years and give couple goals to fans and contemporaries. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa spoke to indianexpress.com about how they balance work and life, their hard times, successes and much more.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

You both are working in an industry that is too demanding and testing at times. How do you share the load?

Rajkummar: As a couple, both of us truly believe that the secret to a happy relationship is to share responsibilities so that no one person is overburdened or has to compromise. I want both of us to excel in our career, and nothing should hold us back. I do laundry. I even help with other household chores. Patra does travel to different locations for her shoots, and I support her thoroughly. Being an actor myself, I understand her nature of work and I will never let her compromise on her career.

Patralekhaa: Raj supports me in household chores. I am glad his mom taught him to be an equal partner. It is never about his job or my job. It is our job. It is our life. If we are sharing our life and home, sharing the load is essential.

If sons are not taught to share the load, there is bound to be a disparity in sharing responsibilities when they get married. I come from a matriarchal society in Meghalaya, where these sights are not rare. So, Ariel’s initiative #ShareTheLoad resonates with me completely. At the core of it, it’s about the upbringing – it is essential to inculcate the values of equal household in the kids – both sons and daughters, right from childhood so that they grow up to share the load.

The qualities you like in Rajkummar Rao.

Patralekhaa: Raj is an amazing partner. He inherently believes in sharing the load and has proved that time and again throughout our relationship. He believes, says and demonstrates that we are truly equal partners – that we are in it together and we have balanced roles to play. That’s what I like about him. Also the fact that he is so humble and such a nice human being.

The qualities you like in Patralekhaa.

Rajkummar: She is beautiful, talented, very true and honest. We are best of friends as well and that’s what makes our relationship so much stronger. I like the fact that she is extremely natural, broad-minded and grounded. Above all, I just love her company and can share everything with her.

The moment when you thought she/he is the one?

Patralekhaa: I don’t know if specifically there was a moment of realisation as such.

Do you think coming from the same industry helps you to understand success and failures? Do you discuss them?

Rajkummar: Of course, we are always there for each other when we need advice or help. But ultimately, it’s our individual careers and we support and stand by each other no matter what the outcome is. When I need advice, she gives her opinion and then leaves it on me to decide. We give each other space and being from the same industry, we understand what it takes to give the best shot in reel and real life.

Patralekhaa: He is the only person I go to for any suggestion, opinion because I know he will suggest what is best for me. And I know that both us want the best for each other and are there to enable each other towards this. That’s what makes our relationship special.

You are a couple goal for so many out there. What is your secret of making a relationship work?

Rajkummar: We truly support each other in every way possible. We also respect each other a lot and don’t take each other for granted ever.

Patralekhaa: We are always there for each other.

Any tips for your fans on Valentine’s Day?

Rajkummar: Every day is a valentine’s day, so love and be loved. Stay true to your partner.

Patralekhaa: Make the love special. It’s not just about that one day!

What is your plan for Valentine’s Day?

Rajkummar: No plans as such. If we can manage some time together, that would be awesome.

Patralekhaa: Yeah, I need to check his calendar and block some time for us.

What is it that men or women should understand about a relationship?

Rajkummar: Respect your partner, just loving her is not enough. Be equals in a relationship.

Patralekhaa: Relationships need to be nurtured with a lot of care, trust and understanding. Don’t let small issues creep into your world and make things complicated. Communication is the key. Love, fight, hate but communicate. Don’t presume things.

Do you think today’s generation has the correct understanding of love?

Rajkummar: This generation is evolved, much more mature than the last generation and each one learns the highs and lows on their own. There is no one mantra of being a true lover.

Patralekhaa: This gen is digital savvy. They express their love more easily and conveniently. I wish all couples a great Valentine Day.