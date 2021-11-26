Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa sent personalised notes, sweets to friends who couldn’t attend their wedding

Newlyweds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are making sure their friends get a chance to be a part of their celebrations. After returning from their destination wedding in Chandigarh, the couple sent out a box of sweets along with personalised notes to friends who they couldn’t invite.

Fashion designer-turned-actor Masaba Gupta shared a photo of the package on her Instagram story. The photo gives a glimpse of a note along with a huge motichoor laddoo. It also features a sweet box with ‘choco butterscotch barks’.

“We did it! We are thrilled to let you know, we finally tied the knot after eleven years of being best friends in a beautiful ceremony in Chandigarh. Since circumstances didn’t allow us to be with you on our special day, here’s a little something to celebrate the momentous occasion! All our love, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar,” the note read. Sharing the photo, Masaba wrote, “Two lovely people coming together. Congratulations”.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralakhaa tied the knot on November 15. While the functions were attended by only close family and friends, filmmakers Farah Khan, Hansal Mehta and actor Huma Qureshi joined the celebrations.

The longtime sweethearts had recently shared a video of them exchanging their vows. An emotional Patralekhaa said in the video, “Raj, it’s been 11 years but I just feel like I know you since a lifetime and not only this lifetime. I am sure it has been many lifetimes.”

Rajkummar added, “We keep saying this to each other but we are soulmates and I truly, truly believe that. Thank you for being my wife.” He continued, “Honestly, it has been 10-11 years but it still feels like we’ve just started dating. We just love each other’s company so much, we thought let’s just do it. Let’s just be husband and wife.”

Apart from a traditional Hindu wedding, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar also had a white wedding. The couple also let their hair down at their engagement and a pyjama party before their D-day.