Rajkummar Rao ties the knot with Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao on Monday tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Patralekhaa. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who have been dating for over a decade, got married in a traditional ceremony with only their family members and close friends in attendance. The Citylights actors had a destination wedding in New Chandigarh’s The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort.

Sharing photos from the wedding, Rajkummar wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond ❤️”

Patralekhaa too shared a post. It read, “I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate…My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever…@rajkummar_rao.”

The wedding festivities began on October 13 with a white-themed engagement ceremony. A video of Rajkummar and Patralekhaa from the function went viral on social media. In the video, Rajkummar can be seen going down on one knee and proposing to Patralekhaa. Patralekhaa also goes down on her knees and the two exchange their engagement rings. Soon, Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” starts to play and then the couple dance.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have never shied away from talking about their love for each other. On Rajkummar’s birthday, Patralekhaa wrote a long note for the actor, opening up about the kind of relationship they share and how the family feels blessed to have him.

She wrote, “11 years of knowing you and honestly there hasn’t been a dull moment in my relationship with you ever since. We’ve had our “moments,” some of which can serve as lovely anecdotes at dull parties, some of which that have filled me with gratitude and some that have shaped the way I look at art and life. We disagree on politics, but that’s okay, I guess. We agree on a lot of other things which I love, but perhaps the most sobering realisation for me has been to stand witness to your empathetic tendencies. A motormouth like me just doesn’t stop and when I have expressed or express grief, I have seen you feel it too. I have seen it in your eyes and by the way your demeanour changes. Your animal status just goes down. When I express joy, I see the happiness in your eyes and, bro, does your animal status go high. You become so childlike. I thank your soul for that empathy and I thank the Gods and your stars for allowing the cameras to capture that. I thank God for giving me the opportunity to witness genius at home.”

Patralekhaa further wrote, “Raj, our family lost a pillar this year. Each one of us has had our own ways of coping with the situation. For me, it’s only been anger and obsessions, but I and the rest of us go to sleep in peace because we know you are there. Are we blessed now! Anyway, have lots of mithaais on me today. 🍰 You know my love, you know my gratitude. I love you.”