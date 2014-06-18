Rajkummar Rao opts out of Revolution 2020

Earlier Rajkummar Rao had said that he was excited about the project.

National award winner Rajkummar Rao, whose latest release ‘CityLights’ recived a tremendous response, has opted out of ‘Revolution 2020’. The film is a book adaption of Chetan Bhagat’s novel by the same name.

Rajkummar, who played an important role in ‘Kai Po Che’, adaptation of yet another Chetan Bhagat’s novel ‘3 Mistakes Of My Life’, has called it quits citing date issues.

The actor stated that he could not match the dates as it was clashing with Ramesh Sippy’s film. Though disappointed, Siddharth Roy Kapur, MD Disney India revealed that Rajkummar Rao is a talented actor and he will look forward to work with him soon.

Earlier Rajkummar Rao had said that he was excited about the project. “I’m thrilled to be part of ‘Revolution 2020′. We will start shooting by September and I am looking forward to it,” he has said. Describing it as a “very unusual subject”, he said that considering the fact that it will be directed by Rajkumar Gupta, “I am all the more excited.”

