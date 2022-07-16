Rajkummar Rao recalls the time when he did not have money to buy expensive clothes, bought a Rs 100 jacket from Chor Bazaar

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is now counted among one the best actors in the country. He is loved for his acting, his dance, and also his fashion sense but there was once a time when he bought his clothes from Delhi’s Chor Bazaar. In a new interview, the actor shared how he decided to go shop for clothes for his school farewell from the flea market to save money while fulfiling his wish to look good as well.

“After class 10th, a farewell party happens. So, at that time, financially it was not that great, where I come from. But I wanted to look good. Also, I choreographed a song with my male friends. And, we performed. But I was like what to wear? So, I went to the Chor Bazaar in Delhi. I bought a jacket worth Rs 100, a chain of Rs 15, and I was prepared for my farewell party,” the HIT actor told Brut India.

In the same interview, the actor was shown his wedding picture where Patralekhaa is seen putting vermillion on his forehead during a ritual. Calling his wedding a “rage”, Rajkummar recalled how he made the impromptu decision of asking Patralekhaa put vermillion on his forehead too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

He shared, “It was very impromptu. I am a big feminist myself. I’ve been seeing all these Hindu weddings. When I was putting sindoor on Patralekhaa’s forehead, very impromptu, I thought, why not? So I asked her, ‘Put it on me as well’, and she did.”

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao tied the knot in Chandigarh in the presence of their close friends and family members. They got married after dating each other for 11 years in December 2021.