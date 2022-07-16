scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 16, 2022

Rajkummar Rao recalls the time when he did not have money to buy expensive clothes, bought a Rs 100 jacket from Chor Bazaar

Rajkummar Rao shared how he once had to go to Delhi's Chor Bazaar to get himself the perfect outfit for his school farewell.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 16, 2022 12:05:40 pm
rajkummar raoRajkummar Rao was last seen in Badhaai Do. (Photo: Rajkummar Rao/ Instagram)

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is now counted among one the best actors in the country. He is loved for his acting, his dance, and also his fashion sense but there was once a time when he bought his clothes from Delhi’s Chor Bazaar. In a new interview, the actor shared how he decided to go shop for clothes for his school farewell from the flea market to save money while fulfiling his wish to look good as well.

“After class 10th, a farewell party happens. So, at that time, financially it was not that great, where I come from. But I wanted to look good. Also, I choreographed a song with my male friends. And, we performed. But I was like what to wear? So, I went to the Chor Bazaar in Delhi. I bought a jacket worth Rs 100, a chain of Rs 15, and I was prepared for my farewell party,” the HIT actor told Brut India.

Also read |Rajkummar Rao on his Bollywood journey: ‘Never thought of giving up and doing something else’

In the same interview, the actor was shown his wedding picture where Patralekhaa is seen putting vermillion on his forehead during a ritual. Calling his wedding a “rage”, Rajkummar recalled how he made the impromptu decision of asking Patralekhaa put vermillion on his forehead too.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

He shared, “It was very impromptu. I am a big feminist myself. I’ve been seeing all these Hindu weddings. When I was putting sindoor on Patralekhaa’s forehead, very impromptu, I thought, why not? So I asked her, ‘Put it on me as well’, and she did.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Watching Persuasion as a Jane Austen fan: Sense and sensibility sacrifice...Premium
Watching Persuasion as a Jane Austen fan: Sense and sensibility sacrifice...
At Ahmed Patel’s behest, Teesta and others plotted to destabilise Gujarat...Premium
At Ahmed Patel’s behest, Teesta and others plotted to destabilise Gujarat...
Basic pay, wages: Govt open to relook labour code proposalsPremium
Basic pay, wages: Govt open to relook labour code proposals
The Gotabaya Rajapaksa story: a champion of Sinhala pride to fugitive leaderPremium
The Gotabaya Rajapaksa story: a champion of Sinhala pride to fugitive leader
Also read |‘Soulmates’ Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa fill each other’s ‘maang’, dance during pheras. Watch video

Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao tied the knot in Chandigarh in the presence of their close friends and family members. They got married after dating each other for 11 years in December 2021.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

katrina kaif
Katrina Kaif turns 39: Birthday girl’s transformation through the years
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 16: Latest News
Advertisement