Rajkummar on working with Kangana in Judgementall Hai Kya: We have great chemistry on and off the screen

Actor Rajkummar Rao launched the trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya in New Delhi. The actor spoke about working with Kangana Ranaut after Queen, starring in a crime-thriller for the first time and much more.

Here are excerpts:

Q. How was it to work with Kangana Ranaut after 2014 release Queen?

I was excited because Kangana Ranaut is a marvellous actor and I believe whenever you work with a good actor, your performance becomes better. It is always fun to work with her. We have great chemistry on and off the screen. I tend to improvise a lot on the sets and she has been very supportive of that. We talk and rehearse about the scene and do the scene in the best way possible.

We have grown as actors but our relationship is the same. We share the same passion for the craft of acting and you would see that on screen.

Q. What exactly is Judgementall Hai Kya about?

It is an entertaining thriller. It is a whodunit story. A story of a murder and the two suspects who doubt each other. Both of them are trying to prove that the other one has committed the crime. I think the way Kanika Dhillon has written the film, it is going to be entertaining.

It is very different from Queen but just like how Rani gets into a love-hate relationship with Vijay by the end of the film, even in Judgementall Hai Kya the love-hate relationship exists. However, my character is quite mature in this film (in comparison to Queen). It is something I have not done in my career until now. That is why I said yes to it. It is going to be very fun.

Q. The original title Mental Hai Kya was changed as it sounded insensitive to some. But we use it in daily life as a funny remark and in many other ways. What was your thought when the suggestion was made?

I was totally up for it. If there are people who have problems with the title, we respect their emotions and thinking. If by changing a title, they feel it can bring some change in society, we are more than happy to do that.

Q. Do you think it is justified to form an opinion about the film just based on the title?

I think we do start making perceptions but we had a censor screening with the association also and that’s how the decision came out that the title should be changed. So, we were okay about it. We had thought of other titles such as Sentimental or Temperamental but Judgementall Hai Kya was the only title that went with the film’s narrative.

Q. Is this a story of an obsessive lover?

It is a story about a lot of things. It is a story of stalking, obsession, passion, love and deception.

Q. Are you a fan of such thrillers? How was it playing Keshav?

I have been a fan of thrillers or whodunnit sort of stories. I loved playing Keshav because there are so many layers to him. The trailer is just a glimpse, the film has a lot more. I thoroughly enjoyed working on the film. Prakash Kovelamudi is a very sensible and amazing filmmaker. The way he has handled the characters and the film, it’s one of its kind.

I had a lot of sessions with Prakash and Kanika to understand the character. It was fun because as an actor I enjoy playing characters that are edgy, challenging and quirky.

Q. How was it working with Satish Kaushik?

I loved working with him. He is also part of my other film Turram Khan, directed by Hansal Mehta. He plays my father in that film. He is immensely talented and the fact that he is still hungry about acting and characters is so inspiring. I get to learn so much from him.

Q. Is this also a Kangana Ranaut vs Rajkummar Rao film?

It is a Keshav vs Bobby film.

Judgementall Hai Kya will release on July 26.