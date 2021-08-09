Rajkummar Rao on taking up the wrong films: ‘Would’ve been okay had I not done them’

After Tiger Shroff, Rajkummar Rao is the next guest on Arbaaz Khan’s show Pinch. In the new teaser, the actor discusses the ills of social media, why he made certain career choices and took up films he isn’t entirely proud of. He feels that he would have gotten along just fine had he chosen not to do those films.

In the video, Arbaaz Khan reads out some trolls comments to Rajkummar. One comment requests Rajkummar to not try to be a hero, and to play to his ‘super duper acting skills’. Rajkummar rationalised this and said, “They feel like this because they think, ‘You stick to acting, because we have enough heroes. You concentrate on that’.”

One person called him Keshto Mukherjee, a prominent Bengali actor. Rajkummar responds, “But he was a great actor.”

Another fan requested him to not take up projects where his ‘art is not given enough due’. He answers, “I’ve taken up films that I’m not proud of. Nahin bhi karta toh chal sakta tha (it would have been okay had I not done them either). Some films are for the box office, some are for life.”

Rajkummar also talks about the evils of social media in the promo. He mentions that it is just easy for anyone to abuse celebrities from the comfort of their living rooms. “I don’t take social media that seriously. Zindagi zyada sukoon bhari thi without social media. (Life was so much more peaceful without social media).” He also called it a shortcut to get instant fame. “It’s a small part of your life, not your entire life. Don’t depend so much on social media.”

According to this format of the show, Arbaaz Khan reads out unpleasant and hurtful tweets for celebrities, and they respond to the trolls. In the second season, Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tiger Shroff have been the guest stars, fielding insults from trolls regarding their acting abilities, looks and personal habits.