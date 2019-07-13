Rajkummar Rao on RoohiAfza co-star Janhvi Kapoor: She is phenomenal

Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor will soon be sharing screen space with each other in the horror comedy RoohiAfza.

Talking about his experience of working in the movie with Dhadak actor Janhvi, Rajkummar said, “Janhvi is phenomenal. She is such a sincere and hardworking actor. I think what we have seen of her in Dhadak is just a hint of her talent, she is way more talented than that.”

The actors are currently shooting in Agra after completing their Manali schedule.

In RoohiAfza, Janhvi will be seen playing a double role. Talking about Janhvi Kapoor, producer Dinesh Vijan had earlier said, “For the female lead, we needed someone who could portray two contrasting personalities with ease and Janhvi stood out. She really connected with the script. Her talent is still raw, but she is excited about being moulded. The script is young, refreshing and totally crazy, and she is exactly that.”

RoohiAfza is being directed by Hardik Mehta and is scheduled to release on March 20, 2020. Apart from this, Janhvi will also be seen in Karan Johar’s epic period drama Takht as well as in the Gunjan Saxena biopic, tentatively titled Kargil Girl.