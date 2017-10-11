Follow Us:
Thursday, August 16, 2018
Rajkummar Rao on romancing Aishwarya Rai in Fanney Khan: I am a little nervous, and excited as well

Rajkummar Rao confesses that he is a little nervous but excited too about playing the love interest of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in upcoming film Fanney Khan. He also revealed what will be his character's relationship with that of Aishwarya's.

Written by Komal RJ Panchal | Mumbai | Updated: August 2, 2018 5:01:53 pm
rajkummar rao, aishwarya rai bachchan, fanney khan Rajkummar Rao talks about romancing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Fanney Khan.
It is not a secret anymore that Newton actor Rajkummar Rao will be romancing Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor Aishwarya Rai in upcoming Bollywood film Fanney Khan. The actor was recently asked if he has started shooting for Fanney Khan. To which, Rajkummar said, “Yes. I have started shooting for Fanney Khan.”

And when he was asked how it is shooting with the world’s most beautiful woman Aishwarya Rai. To this question, Rajkummar confessed that he is a little nervous but excited too. He also revealed what will be his character’s relationship with that of Aishwarya’s.

“I am yet to shoot with her. We have had our workshops and reading sessions. I have started working with Anil Kapoor sir and it is a great experience. It is a great script and there is a wonderful vibe around the film. I am thoroughly enjoying it,” said Rajkummar Rao.

About the kind of chemistry, the two actors will share in the film, Rao said, “I think it will be H2SO+C+… (laughs). There is a love angle between us, and I am really looking forward to it. I am a little nervous, and excited as well. Because you have to romance the world’s most beautiful woman. But it’ll come very naturally, I am sure.”

Rajkummar Rao is now promoting his film Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aanaa with Kirti Kharbanda. This romantic comedy, directed by Ratna Sinha, will release on November 4, 2017.

