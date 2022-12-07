Rajkummar Rao on Patralekhaa putting sindoor on him at wedding: ‘Why should I only do it, unhe bhi…’

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been married for a year now. The two have been together with each other for over a decade. The pair tied the knot in Chandigarh on November 16 in a close-knit ceremony.

While the wedding ceremony in itself was lovely and touching, what caught everyone’s attention was the sindoor moment. When Rajkummar puts sindoor on Patralekhaa, she also filled his maang (hair parting) with vermillion. Speaking about that sweet and memorable gesture, Rajkummar said to do that was his idea.

“I felt ki why should I only do it to her, unhe bhi lagana chahiye mereko (she should also put on me),” the actor said in his recent appearance on the show, Social Media Star with Janice. During the chat, he also opened up about his work and said he has been getting a lot of praise for his act in Monica O My Darling and Badhaai Do.

“Badhaai Do really helped a lot of people. It is very close to my heart. So many people from the community, boys and girls who were closeted, didn’t have the strength to come out to their family and friends, they messaged that they took their parents to see the film. And the moment it ended, they came out to them, and the families accepted,” said the actor with a smile.

Badhaai Do was a spiritual sequel to the hit Ayushmann Khurrana film Badhaai Ho. Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the Netflix feature Monica O My Darling, for which he has been garnering a lot of praise. He has Bheed and Mr and Mrs Mahi in the pipeline.