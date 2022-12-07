scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Rajkummar Rao on Patralekhaa putting sindoor on him at wedding: ‘Why should I only do it, unhe bhi…’

Rajkummar Rao got candid about the moment Patralekhaa put sindoor on him during their wedding ceremony in Chandigarh last year.

rajkummar rao and patralekhaaRajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in November last year. (Photo: Rajkummar/Instagram)

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been married for a year now. The two have been together with each other for over a decade. The pair tied the knot in Chandigarh on November 16 in a close-knit ceremony.

While the wedding ceremony in itself was lovely and touching, what caught everyone’s attention was the sindoor moment. When Rajkummar puts sindoor on Patralekhaa, she also filled his maang (hair parting) with vermillion. Speaking about that sweet and memorable gesture, Rajkummar said to do that was his idea.

“I felt ki why should I only do it to her, unhe bhi lagana chahiye mereko (she should also put on me),” the actor said in his recent appearance on the show, Social Media Star with Janice. During the chat, he also opened up about his work and said he has been getting a lot of praise for his act in Monica O My Darling and Badhaai Do.

Also Read |Rajkummar Rao reflects on how 2022 has been for him professionally: ‘Plan to do films my heart says yes to, not for any other reason’

“Badhaai Do really helped a lot of people. It is very close to my heart. So many people from the community, boys and girls who were closeted, didn’t have the strength to come out to their family and friends, they messaged that they took their parents to see the film. And the moment it ended, they came out to them, and the families accepted,” said the actor with a smile.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plansPremium
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitalsPremium
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitals
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...Premium
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...
The GM mustard debatePremium
The GM mustard debate

Badhaai Do was a spiritual sequel to the hit Ayushmann Khurrana film Badhaai Ho. Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the Netflix feature Monica O My Darling, for which he has been garnering a lot of praise. He has Bheed and Mr and Mrs Mahi in the pipeline.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-12-2022 at 10:20:11 am
Next Story

AAP, BJP neck and neck in early trends, a worry for both parties: No anti-defection law in MCD polls

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun visits Russia to promote Pushpa: The Rise
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close