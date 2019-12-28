Rajkummar Rao: Can’t wait for everyone to watch my films in 2020

Rajkummar Rao has a promising line-up in 2020. Rajkummar Rao has a promising line-up in 2020.

Rajkummar Rao was busy in 2019 with big releases like Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Judgementall Hai Kya and Made in China. He also worked on bigger films which would hit screens in the coming year.

While Rajkummar’s turn as the mentally disturbed Keshav in Judgementall Hai Kya won him critical acclaim, the actor’s Made in China struggled at the box office. And for many fans, they wished to see more of him in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Overall, did 2019 leave Rajkummar Rao content? Agreeing that Judgementall Hai Kya was a different film, the actor shared with indianexpress.com, “Judgmentall Hai Kya was for a niche audience, but I don’t do a film for its box office. It has to excite me. Judgementall offered me the opportunity to play something different, and I got a lot of love for that performance. I am very happy that I got a chance to play someone like Raghu Mehta in Made in China too. Work-wise the year has been good.”

Rajkummar has a promising line-up in 2020 too, including his first Hollywood project, The White Tiger. Sharing his excitement about the new year, the ace performer said, “2020 looks very exciting, starting with Chhalaang with Hansal (Mehta) sir. Then Ludo with Anurag Basu sir, horror comedy RoohiAfza with Janhvi Kapoor and my first Hollywood film The White Tiger directed by Ramin Bahrani. These are all very different films and characters. Can’t wait for everyone to watch these exciting films.”

