Rajkummar Rao on completing a decade in Bollywood: It is just a humble beginning for me

Actor Rajkummar Rao has completed ten years in the Indian film industry. This day, a decade ago, he debuted with Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha.

On clocking ten years in Bollywood, Rajkummar said, “I am glad that in my decade-long journey, I had the honour of working with some of the best minds in the Hindi film industry. It had always been my endeavour to be part of inspiring cinema. I am very happy that for ten years filmmakers trusted me with their vision and placed their bets on my humble talents. I cannot thank them and the viewers enough.”

Rajkummar Rao also took to Instagram to share a statement which read, “It’s been 10 years for me in the industry. A dream that I saw in my hometown as a kid and to actually see it coming alive is nothing but blessings. Big thanks to all my co-actors, directors, producers, writers & technicians & Many thanks to YOU, the audience and cinema lovers all across the world. It wouldn’t have been possible without ur love & support. Thank you my KarmaBhoomi #Mumbai. It’s just a humble beginning for me. I’ll always try to push my boundaries and to entertain you and engage you with my work.”

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao has Ludo, Roohi Afzana, the Netflix adaptation of The White Tiger, Chhalaang, Badhaai Do and Chupke Chupke in his kitty.

