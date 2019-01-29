Rajkummar Rao on being compared to Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh: I take it as a compliment

Rajkummar Rao’s back-to-back box office successes and superlative talent has landed him in the league of top stars in Bollywood. He is now being compared to other A-listers, but the actor feels growing as an actor with every film is more important.

At the press conference of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga on Monday evening, Rajkummar was asked his reaction to being compared with Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

“I take it as a compliment. I am a huge fan of both Ranbir and Ranveer. They are doing tremendously good. I am looking forward to Gully Boy and Brahmastra. It’s overwhelming. I take it with a lot of gratitude because you are comparing me with two great actors,” Rajkummar Rao said.

The National Award-winning actor, however, was quick to add he didn’t want to restrict his horizon with comparisons.

“I never see competition in any art form, specially acting as you are dealing with emotions. I can’t say I cry better than the other actor. You just have to grow with every film as an actor and let people decide what they want to say. I just want to grow and push myself with every film,” Rajkummar said.

Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga hits the screens on February 1.