‘You can never know the pressure’: Under fire over old song, Rajkummar Rao breaks silence

While a large group of film celebrities have chosen to stay mum about the ongoing CJP protests, a select few have spoken up after violence unfolded at the protests in Delhi. Rajkummar Rao, who is known for his stellar acting in the movies, also joined in via social media to show his support for the students but netizens were quick to remind others that Rajkummar was one of the many actors who participated in the music video of ‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’ song. Others called his post “vanilla” and said that he used “so many words for saying nothing.” Rajkummar also responded to one of his fans, but the comment was quickly deleted.

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In the now deleted comment, Rajkummar replied, “I can never sell my soul, brother. And one song does not define who I am, what I stand for, or what my ideologies in life are. You can never know the pressure. I stand for what is right and what keeps us united as human beings. As long as my conscience is clean and I work the hardest nothing else matters. People who know me personally know who I am and hopefully, one day, I’ll be able to earn back your respect. I wish you luck and happiness in life. God bless you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Rajkummar Rao admitted being pressurised into the Modi song. This is huge. Citizens have awakened the conscience of spineless actors now and this is just the beginning of true change. pic.twitter.com/s65M7abxy4 — VIZHPUNEET (@vizhpuneet) July 23, 2026

Netizens were quick to latch onto Rajkummar talking about “pressure.” One comment about the same read, “Pressure? What kind of pressure on you man? You are a successful artist and youth follows every reaction of you. Pressure kya hota hai ek common man se pucho yaar… (Just ask the common man what pressure is all about) You are a great actor 🙌” Another comment read, “He accepted… They are under pressure to sing such songs.”

Previously, Rajkummar had shared a carefully worded statement in support of the students protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. He wrote, “When young people feel unheard, it is a reminder that society must listen. Every voice deserves to be heard with dignity, fairness and respect. At the same time, peace must remain our greatest strength. Violence, from any side, only deepens our wounds and takes us further away from meaningful solutions. This is a moment for dialogue and compassion.”

His statement further read, “Let students express themselves responsibly. Let authorities respond with empathy, openness and a genuine willingness to listen. Real and lasting change built through conversation not confrontation. This is what is needed now – more than ever. All of us collectively want one thing: growth for our nation and the foundation for that growth is fair education. Jai Hind.”

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On Wednesday night, film star Salman Khan also shared a statement in support of the students where he said, “My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt.” On Thursday morning, R Madhavan and Alia Bhatt also shared a statement backing the students.

Celebrities like Huma Qureshi, Imran Khan, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj have been participating in the protests. Meanwhile, actor Ayesha Khan and comedians Raunaq Rajani and Abish Mathew were briefly detained by the police in Mumbai for participating in the CJP protest.