Made In China to release on August 30, avoids clash with Saaho and Mission Mangal

Rajkummar Rao starrer Made In China has been pushed from its original release date of Independence Day 2019 and will now release on August 30, averting a box office clash with three other films.

The film was earlier supposed to release on August 15, a date on which big films such as Prabhas’ Saaho, Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and John Abraham’s Batla House are reportedly set to open.

Karan Johar’s Brahmastra was also supposed to release during the 2019 Independence Day weekend but the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer will now release in December.

Made in China will be directed by Mikhil Musale and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

The film is said to be a hilarious take on a struggling Gujarati businessman, played by Rajkummar, and the bizarre journey he undertakes to become a successful entrepreneur. Mouni Roy, who plays his wife, encourages him to undertake the journey to China in hopes that it will make him a successful entrepreneur.

Apart from Rajkummar Rao and Mouni, the film will also star Boman Irani.

“He is a good actor. He tries to do something different in his every film and he has a fire in him and taking inspiration of his energy, I am also inspired to do the movie. So overall, I am thrilled to work with him,” Boman had earlier said about sharing the screen space with Rajkummar.

Made In China, produced by Dinesh Vijan, marks the Bollywood debut of Gujarati director Mikhil, whose 2016 thriller-drama Wrong Side Raju bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati.