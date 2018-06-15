Rajkummar Rao to play a Gujarati businessman in his next film titled Made In China

Rajkumar Rao will also be seen in horror-comedy Stree. Rajkumar Rao will also be seen in horror-comedy Stree.

Versatile actor Rajkummar Rao has bagged a new film in his kitty which will be Made In China, in both figurative and literal sense.

The official announcement came on Friday from noted trade analyst, Taran Adarsh.

“Rajkummar Rao in #MadeInChina… Produced by Dinesh Vijan… Directed by Mikhil Musale, who had directed the National Award winning Gujarati film #WrongSideRaju… #MadeInChina will be shot in Ahmedabad and across China… Starts Sept 2018… Official announcement,” he tweeted.

The Omerta star will play a struggling Gujarati businessman, who sets on a journey to China in order to make his business flourish. The hilarious journey and several lessons leave Rajkummar a successful entrepreneur.

As the title suggests, it will be majorly shot in China with parts being shot in Ahmedabad. The film will be directed by Mikhil Musale, who won a National Award for his 2016 drama-thriller ‘Wrong Side Raju’. Meanwhile, Dinesh Vijan of ‘Hindi Medium’ fame will produce the flick.

Made in China is scheduled to go on floors in September this year.

Rajkumar Rao would also be seen in Stree, an upcoming horror-comedy starring Shraddha Kapoor produced by Dinesh Vijan.

